Preview: Top Men’s Storylines for the 2023 World Championships

Ready for Primetime: U.S. Men Go for the Podium

For the U.S. men, two-time U.S. National All-Around Champion and 2022 World high bar gold medalist Brody Malone is still out with an injury sustained on his high bar dismount in event finals at the 2023 DTB Pokal Team Challenge. In Liverpool last year, Malone edged out 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Hashimoto Daiki of Japan to take the top spot on the event. His gold was the first World Championship win on the high bar by an American men’s gymnast in 43 years.

Malone’s absence leaves the door wide open for Team USA to step up not only in difficulty, improved execution and consistency, but in leadership. And while the U.S. men’s program will certainly be looking to a healthy Malone to help lead the effort in Paris, the team heading to Worlds—2023 U.S. All-Around champion and 2023 NCAA vault champion Asher Hong of Stanford University; Fred Richard of the University of Michigan, the 19-year-old NCAA All-Around, high bar and parallel bars champion; 20-year-old Khoi Young, a three-time NCAA All-American at Stanford; and 22-year-old Paul Juda, the 2022 NCAA All-Around champion from Michigan; and Yul Moldauer, who owns 10 NCAA titles while competing for Oklahoma, three U.S. titles, one World Championships bronze (floor in 2017), and 11 Pan American Championships medals—certainly has the potential to medal. They just need to treat it like a home game and walk into Worlds with confidence—knowing they’ll medal. Not hoping.

In Liverpool, the men qualified third into the team final but had major errors on pommel horse, high bar and floor exercise, finishing an all-too-familiar fifth. They finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics, and are in their longest medal drought since missing the podium at every Olympics and Worlds between 1985 and 2000. Headed into Antwerp, this team is once again hungry, and very ready to prove they can not only hang with the top contenders, but take home medals and make a name for themselves.

With a mix of new talent and veteran experience, could this be their year to break onto the podium? We’re certainly routing for this team to make a statement for the U.S. and bring home the hardware.

“It’s a good mix of experience and youth—hard to believe 19-year-old Asher is one of the more experienced guys,” said Stanford head coach Thom Glielmi. “I think they are a tremendous team when you look at our three-up, three-count scenarios. Yul’s experience and willingness to share his knowledge bodes well for the team to do what they are capable of. Add to that the energy and excitement of younger guys and it’s going to be fun!”

For newly crowned U.S. National All-Around Champion Hong, who placed 6th in the all-around in Liverpool, his plan is to carry the NCAA atmosphere into Antwerp.

“It started with NCAA season and got me in that team mindset for sure. NCAA is all about team, and you kind of… not disregard, but you kind of let go of your individual ego a bit, and you set everything for the team,” Hong said of his mentality in San Jose. “That’s something I learned throughout the NCAA season. To have guys here as well, eleven of us compared to last year, where I was just kind of alone during Championships, really helped. Thom always says that last two events, that’s where the real gymnasts show up. When we’re at NCAAs or we’re competing here at Championships or Classics, that’s the mentality we have. And we’re going to try and keep it for Worlds this year.”