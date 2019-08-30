1 – MyKayla Skinner’s Triple-Double

As she said in our recent interview, MyKayla Skinner is working on adding a triple-twisting double back to her repertoire! Simone Biles performed this unbelievably difficult skill at Championships, and Jade Carey soon posted a video in which she performs a triple-double of her own. Now Skinner has followed in their footsteps—will she compete it in 2020 (or sooner)?