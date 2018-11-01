Olympic legend Simone Biles (USA) won her fourth World all-around title today, breaking the record for the most all-around titles won by a female gymnast in World Championships history! Although she had unfortunate falls on vault and beam, Biles rallied to perform a strong bars routine and hit beautifully on floor exercise, her signature event. Bravo!

After just missing an all-around medal at 2017 Worlds, Japan’s Mai Murakami delivered a solid set of performances to win the silver! Her double-twisting Yurchenko vault was particularly epic!

Historic podium! Biles 🇺🇸 makes history as first female to win 4⃣ World All-around 🥇🥇🥇🥇 Murakami 🇯🇵 record result as first JPN woman to win AA 🥈Hurd 🇺🇸wins 🥉!

Results 👉 https://t.co/Rj8MU7CgJO #GoGymtastic #Gymnastics #DohaGym2018 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/01lgJokIOc — FIG (@gymnastics) November 1, 2018

2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd (USA) won the bronze after a slight mishap on balance beam. Her classically elegant floor routine had nearly flawless execution!

Belgium’s Nina Derwael nearly won the bronze, swinging a breathtaking uneven bars set for a score of 15.100 and a 55.699 total.

Angelina Melnikova of Russia finished fifth with strong routines on every apparatus. She was also awarded the prestigious Longines Prize for Elegance following the all-around final with fellow countryman Artur Dalaloyan!

France’s Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos placed sixth in the all-around—again, incredibly close to making the podium, scoring just 0.133 lower than Hurd.

Chen Yile of China finished seventh with a 54.632, scoring a 14.166 for her lovely beam routine!

Rounding out the top ten were Brazilian star Flavia Saraiva, China’s Luo Huan, and Japan’s Asuka Teramoto. Saraiva’s beam routine included one fall—but the rest of the routine was simply gorgeous! Luo Huan hit well on bars, while Asuka Teramoto rebounded after a disappointing team final.

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE! SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 YEARS AND GET A 4TH FREE!