By Christy Sandmaier

The Countdown is On! Inside Gymnastics is ready to bring you the latest from the Games in Tokyo.

Tuesday, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the 613-member 2020 U.S. Olympic Team that will compete at the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Following the year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, July 23, with competition beginning July 21 and concluding Sunday, Aug. 8.

“Team USA is ready. Our roster includes 613 remarkable athletes, one of our biggest teams ever, all who qualified to participate in these Games,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “In these extraordinary times — these athletes have shown perseverance, dedication and focus and have inspired us all. We are thrilled to support them as they live their dreams of competing on the biggest stage in sport.”

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team features 193 returning Olympians – including one seven-time Olympian, eight five-time Olympians, 15 four-time Olympians, 39 three-time Olympians and 130 two-time Olympians. The slate of veterans features 104 Olympic medalists, including 56 Olympic champions, 33 athletes who have won multiple Olympic medals and an additional 22 who won multiple Olympic gold medals.

The multiple medalists are led by eight U.S. women with four or more medals, including track athlete Allyson Felix with nine, swimmer Allison Schmitt with eight, swimmer Katie Ledecky with six and gymnast Simone Biles with five. Four athletes have won four medals, including basketball players Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, fencer Mariel Zagunis and swimmer Simone Manuel.

“The journey to be a part of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team was like no other,” said Rick Adams, USOPC chief of sport performance. “This team is special; these Games are special. The commitment from Team USA athletes and the National Governing Bodies never wavered, and for that we are grateful.”

Of the 613 U.S. athletes competing in Tokyo, more than 75% (463 athletes) competed collegiately at 169 schools. Twenty teams have at least 80% collegiate participation on their U.S. Olympic rosters, including 11 teams that are comprised 100% of collegiate athletes: men’s and women’s basketball, women’s 3×3 basketball, men’s and women’s water polo, diving, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s indoor volleyball, rowing and softball. College athlete representation on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team spans all three NCAA Divisions (I, II and III), as well as junior colleges and collegiate club programs.

The 2020 Olympic Games will welcome new events added for the first time, along with the return of fan favorites. Baseball and softball return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, while four new sports make their Olympic debut, including surfing, karate, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Click here to view the full 2020 U.S. Olympic Team roster by sport and state (athletes’ recognized hometowns).

In alignment with previous games, the roster of 613 athletes does not reflect athletes currently registered for the Games as alternates. In effort to provide added flexibility to nations competing in the Tokyo 2020 field hockey, team handball, rugby, soccer and water polo competitions, the IOC and respective International Federations announced new policies for athletes registered as alternates in their sport. For the Tokyo Games, accredited alternate athletes in these sports are immediately eligible to be called into game day rosters and, in that case, will become Olympians. The USOPC, in compiling the roster of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team, followed these guidelines and will update the roster accordingly. Existing athlete replacement protocols remain in place for the remaining sports on the Olympic program. Updated 2020 U.S. Olympic team rosters will be made available at TeamUSA.org/Tokyo2020.

The 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team will be announced in early August.