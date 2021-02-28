By Ashlee Buhler for Inside Gymnastics

For many of the world’s best gymnasts, the thought of going to the Olympics pops into their mind at a very young age. As children they watch their idols on TV, wearing their nation’s colors proudly as they perform in front of thousands of fans on the sport’s biggest stage. Soon they go from that little kid in the gym just having fun, to being fully committed to the lifestyle of an elite level athlete with Olympic aspirations.

Countless hours spent in the gym becomes years of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears until it is finally their turn to achieve Olympic glory. For many, Tokyo will be their first trip to an Olympic Games—the first time experiencing the moment they have worked their entire life for. Yet, it will be different than any dream they have ever had, or any story they have been told.

It all began when the world came to a grinding halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19 at the start of 2020. Gyms shut their doors, disrupting the highly regimented routines of Olympic hopefuls across the country, many of which have never taken more than a day off in their entire career. The days turned into weeks, as gymnasts scrambled to figure out a training plan and at the same time, got creative with what they could do outside of the gym. With just four months out to the start of the Games, worry and doubt about preparation and readiness was swirling.

On March 24, 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced the Olympics were officially postponed to the summer of 2021. Now, the schedule for gymnastics is expected to kick off with men’s qualifications on July 24, 2021. Just five months out, one of the biggest question marks is what the experience will look like for the athletes and how their safety will be ensured. As the clock continues to tick, one thing is certain: Tokyo will be an Olympics like we have never seen before.

What To Expect

In February 2021, the IOC released the first version of the Olympic Playbook, giving athletes a glimpse of what they can expect in Tokyo. It begins with a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before departing for Japan. Athletes and coaches will be tested again upon their arrival and will not be expected to quarantine; however, they will be tested at least once every four days while in Tokyo. For teams who attend a Pre-Games training camp, everyone will be tested again three days prior to arriving in the Olympic Village.

The COVID-19 vaccine and whether Olympic athletes should jump to the top of the priority list has been a big point of discussion. The IOC is not requiring vaccinations; however, it is recommended and encouraged. The dispersion of vaccines is something each country’s National Olympic Committee has been tasked, and will have to plan ahead for. Most COVID-19 vaccines require two doses several weeks apart, and it takes a few weeks after the second dose for the full benefits to kick in. That means to be fully protected, athletes should receive their first shot at least two months before they leave for Tokyo.

With vaccines scarce in many areas across the United States and all over the world, there is currently no concrete plan for vaccinating athletes. The Feb. 17 USOPC Coronavirus Update states the USOPC is “exploring options to procure and deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Team USA athletes and delegation members” and encouraged athletes to monitor the vaccine distribution process in their state and sign up once they have an opportunity to receive the vaccine.

The Olympic Village, often the heart of the Games, will have a much different feel in 2021. Typically, this is where athletes get to mingle with other athletes from around the world, unwind after practice or competition, and celebrate. However, with over 11,000 athletes from nearly 200 countries expected to compete, it is simply not feasible during a pandemic.

Athletes are only permitted to travel to Official Games Venues and other predetermined locations such as training centers or spots provided for media appearances. Athletes are not allowed to use any form of public transportation and may only use vehicles designated for the Games. All transportation and activity will be logged and reported to Japanese authorities.

Masks will be required unless the athlete is training, competing, eating, or outside in an open space. Athletes will also be required to self-monitor and report daily symptoms via the health reporting app, COCOA, which will be used for contact tracing. If at any point an athlete tests positive, they will not be allowed to compete and will be hospitalized or required to self-isolate.

To limit exposure, athletes are not allowed to arrive at the Olympic Village more than five days before their first competition. Once their final competition concludes, they will be required to leave within 48 hours. There will be no sightseeing, no sticking around to support your teammates competing in event finals, no attending other sporting events, and no closing ceremony.

Sam Mikulak, who hopes to make Tokyo his third Olympic appearance, said this is an unfortunate blow for first time Olympians.

“You’ve heard your whole life how great it is, and you get to see all these high-level people and celebrities,” Mikulak said. “It’s years of hard work and you finally get this one week of spectacular awe, so not having that will definitely be a big disappointment. I feel bad for all the people who this will be their first Games. The experience is going to be so much lower compared to what it has been in previous years, so that is where I am kind of blessed. I’m cool with everything being low profile because I already know how good it has been and I’m just happy to be having a chance to go for it again.”