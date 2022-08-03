Tiana Sumanasekera – Tampa’s Top Contender? 

I always find it interesting to hear how gymnasts got started in the sport! What’s your story?

I stumbled into gymnastics by accident! When I was six years-old, I was at a birthday party and there were a bunch of trampolines. Being the super energetic kid I was, I immediately started jumping and flipping all over the place. An instructor noticed me and asked how long I had been doing gymnastics. I said, “what is gymnastics?!” The instructor was taken by surprise and wanted to talk to my mom. She encouraged my mom to enroll me in gymnastics. Afterwards, my mom enrolled me into a recreational gymnastics class. That’s how my gymnastics journey began!

Was there a particular gymnast you looked up to when you were growing up?

Growing up, I really loved watching Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, and Simone Biles. I loved their style of gymnastics and really looked up to them and their gymnastics.

At what point did becoming an Elite gymnast come into the conversation for you? Was that always your goal or was it a natural progression?

Becoming an Elite gymnast was not something that I had initially even thought about. Since I was doing very well in the J.O. program (I won the Northern California state championship five times in a row), my mom inquired about the Hopes program after I finished my level 8 season. I was 10 years-old at the time! I ended up qualifying for the Hopes Championships my first year. I did Hopes for two more years and after that did my first year of Elite in 2021!

You missed qualifying to the U.S. Championships last year but have gained a lot of experience since then. What is your mindset as you prepare for your first U.S. Championships? Are you nervous or more excited?

I am extremely excited to compete at my first U.S. Championships this year! I was very sad to have not made it to the Championships last year but I was very new to the Elite field, and I gained a lot of experience (since then) which helped me improve this year.

What are some of the biggest differences from this time last year, either personally or within your gymnastics, that you think have helped you to be so successful internationally?

I feel like I’ve come a long way since last year. I take every competition as a learning experience. For example, at my first international competition in Colombia, I remember I was very nervous before my beam routine because I wanted to make my routine so badly. The nerves got me too excited, and I rushed my series and fell. I took it as a learning experience and went back to the gym and worked hard to control my nerves. Likewise, in every competition there is something new to learn from, and you gradually improve. Something that has held me back is my bars because it doesn’t come as naturally to me as the other events, but I’m working extremely hard to improve them. I’m also very thankful for my coaches who have helped me tremendously throughout my journey!