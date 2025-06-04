Tiana Sumanasekera: An Artist At Heart

An Artist At Heart

Sumanasekera’s floor routine from 2024 instantly became a fan favorite. Not just a fan favorite, but a personal favorite of hers. She has decided to keep the self choreographed routine for the 2025 season. Choreography has always been a passion for Sumanasekera, she started choreographing her own routines when she was a level eight gymnast.

“When I started gymnastics, I was just doing it purely out of passion,” she said. “I wanted to be as true to myself as possible. Starting elite, I just knew that I wanted to be myself and just be known for being myself and being as authentic to myself as possible. So I’ve always loved dancing and I always had so much energy and so much passion for any sort of dance. So I knew that I wanted to choreograph my routines.”

Heading into the 2024 season, Sumanasekera knew she wanted her floor routine to be special. The music she ultimately chose is something she was familiar with for over five years. She knew she had to wait for the right moment to use the music.

“When I was ready to choreograph this routine, and I was like, ‘now’s the time I want to use this routine’,” she said. “I want to make a magical routine out of it. I just started choreographing upstairs, and I was just having the time of my life, because I loved the music. I thought it was so special, so artistic, and it just was so magical to me, and I choreographed it in a week or so. I showed it to my coaches and my teammates, and they were in awe.”

The show-stopping routine is easy to be in awe of. Sumanasekera combines world class tumbling with fun, energetic dance that hits every beat of the music. She is able to cast a spell on every audience member as soon as the first note of music is played. At the Olympic Trials last year, she was able to create multiple memorable moments, but nothing sticks out to her more than her floor routine from day two of the competition.

“I finished the best routine of my life, and I stuck the double pike, which I had been waiting to stick for the whole year,” Sumanasekera said. “That could not have ended in a more perfect way. Before I could even finish my ending pose, I was already sobbing. I was in tears. I saluted, and I walked off. I was walking down the stairs at the podium, and Simone [Biles] told me to get back up, because the crowd was giving me a standing ovation. And I was like, ‘that’s not for me,’ because I thought somebody else was competing. I had to put my water bottle down because I was already prepared to get off the podium, and I waved. It was just the most surreal and unforgettable experience I could ever imagine.”

In 2024, Sumanasekera hit routine after routine, continuing to build momentum. She hit every single routine she competed throughout 2024, a perfect 25/25.

“2024 was, by far, hands down, the best year I’ve ever had in my gymnastics career,” she said. “I had no intention, or no idea that it would play out that way. Olympic Trials was huge. It was a very surreal, full circle moment, knowing that I went to watch in 2016 and just was so excited to be there watching, I had just started gymnastics at the time, and that’s why I was so passionate and so excited to watch. I was looking at those photos while I was at Olympic Trials, and could not help but just burst with joy.”