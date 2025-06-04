04 Jun Tiana Sumanasekera: An Artist At Heart
In 2024 United States National team member Tiana Sumanasekera had a breakthrough year. She finished eighth in the All-Around at the Olympic Trials and was named as an alternate to the Olympic team. Her consistency, artistry and love for gymnastics captured the hearts of many fans. Now, Sumanasekera’s eyes are focused on 2025 and she’s preparing for her debut this year at the Pan American Championships in Panama.
“For me and my coaches, our plan was to ease into the season and start off slow and steady and not be at my peak shape early on,” Sumanasekera said. “We want to make sure that I’m healthy throughout the season, especially going into the later end of the season. So I’m still getting into that full routine shape, but I think I’m at a good place right now. The goal is to do All-Around for everything. I have a new routine on bars, some big upgrades on beam. I’m sticking to the same floor routine, and same with vault, sticking to the vault.”
Bars is an event where Sumanasekera has put in the most work improving and upgrading. This year, she has added a Shaposh + Ricna combination.
“I felt like a bar specialist when I first was able to catch that!” she said. “It’s nice to be able to upgrade that and just focus on a routine that I can hit consistently and just get experience, especially because bars is my biggest struggle, so I think that’s important to be able to hit a routine, but also with a higher start value.”
On beam, she plans on adding back her switch ring leap, as well as connections such as a switch leap + switch half +Korbut, with the hopes of upping her beam scores domestically and internationally.
An Artist At Heart
Sumanasekera’s floor routine from 2024 instantly became a fan favorite. Not just a fan favorite, but a personal favorite of hers. She has decided to keep the self choreographed routine for the 2025 season. Choreography has always been a passion for Sumanasekera, she started choreographing her own routines when she was a level eight gymnast.
“When I started gymnastics, I was just doing it purely out of passion,” she said. “I wanted to be as true to myself as possible. Starting elite, I just knew that I wanted to be myself and just be known for being myself and being as authentic to myself as possible. So I’ve always loved dancing and I always had so much energy and so much passion for any sort of dance. So I knew that I wanted to choreograph my routines.”
Heading into the 2024 season, Sumanasekera knew she wanted her floor routine to be special. The music she ultimately chose is something she was familiar with for over five years. She knew she had to wait for the right moment to use the music.
“When I was ready to choreograph this routine, and I was like, ‘now’s the time I want to use this routine’,” she said. “I want to make a magical routine out of it. I just started choreographing upstairs, and I was just having the time of my life, because I loved the music. I thought it was so special, so artistic, and it just was so magical to me, and I choreographed it in a week or so. I showed it to my coaches and my teammates, and they were in awe.”
The show-stopping routine is easy to be in awe of. Sumanasekera combines world class tumbling with fun, energetic dance that hits every beat of the music. She is able to cast a spell on every audience member as soon as the first note of music is played. At the Olympic Trials last year, she was able to create multiple memorable moments, but nothing sticks out to her more than her floor routine from day two of the competition.
“I finished the best routine of my life, and I stuck the double pike, which I had been waiting to stick for the whole year,” Sumanasekera said. “That could not have ended in a more perfect way. Before I could even finish my ending pose, I was already sobbing. I was in tears. I saluted, and I walked off. I was walking down the stairs at the podium, and Simone [Biles] told me to get back up, because the crowd was giving me a standing ovation. And I was like, ‘that’s not for me,’ because I thought somebody else was competing. I had to put my water bottle down because I was already prepared to get off the podium, and I waved. It was just the most surreal and unforgettable experience I could ever imagine.”
In 2024, Sumanasekera hit routine after routine, continuing to build momentum. She hit every single routine she competed throughout 2024, a perfect 25/25.
“2024 was, by far, hands down, the best year I’ve ever had in my gymnastics career,” she said. “I had no intention, or no idea that it would play out that way. Olympic Trials was huge. It was a very surreal, full circle moment, knowing that I went to watch in 2016 and just was so excited to be there watching, I had just started gymnastics at the time, and that’s why I was so passionate and so excited to watch. I was looking at those photos while I was at Olympic Trials, and could not help but just burst with joy.”
Baby Bruin No More
Sumanasekera is set to join the UCLA Bruins in the fall. The California native was unsure where she wanted to go to college, when she began her recruiting process, however, after her first phone call with UCLA head coach Janelle McDonald she knew she would be a Bruin..
“I remember the second Janelle called that was the first time I’d ever really heard her talk,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I absolutely love her.’ She just has the best energy ever. Personally, I’m a very bubbly, optimistic, joyful person, and I don’t know, instantly I just felt that click. I just really loved and enjoyed talking to her about all things, whether it was college, just random questions, random facts, everything. She was just a very genuine person, and I really appreciated that.”
The school as a whole stuck out to Sumanasekera. The weather, her future teammates, the diversity among all the students at UCLA, the academics and of course the historic gymnastics program all led to her decision.
“Nothing stood out to me like UCLA did,” she said. “I just felt that feeling stepping on campus, that it was my home, it was the place I was meant to be, and I just felt all the good vibes from that school. I’m just so grateful that I got that opportunity.”
Sumanasekera is joined by a stacked freshman class, including fellow U.S. National Team members, Ashlee Sulivan and Nola Matthews.
“It just fuels us even more going into our freshman season,” she said. “I think we’re an incredibly strong class, and also just amazing people as a whole. So I think that’ll really help us going into our freshman year, we’re all very driven.”
And, of course, being reunited with WCC teammate and Olympic Champion Jordan Chiles is a perk.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I love Jordan, and I think she’s an incredible role model and team leader, and I think she really brings that team aspect together for the team, and I think she’s really going to help us and guide us to where we need to be.”
Eyes On 2025
Now Sumanasekera’s eyes are focused on 2025. The year has already brought some changes. She trains at WCC, the gym owned by Biles. Following the 2024 Olympics, WCC head coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi left WCC, and former head coaches of the Romanian National Team Patrick Kiens and Daymon Jones were hired. Sumanasekera has enjoyed the different perspective the coaches bring to the gym.
“I think big coaching changes are difficult for everybody,” she said. “Growing up with certain coaches and being trained by them for so long is definitely difficult, but I think these coaches are very knowledgeable with the artistry deductions, with the Code of Points. And I think every coach brings in a different set of experience to the table. These coaches are very experienced as well, and they have different styles. I think that was something that took a little bit longer for us to get adjusted to, just because Cecile and Laurent had very individualized coaching styles, and Patrick and Damon, have very different styles than Cecile and Laurent, so that’s what took us the longest to get used to. But we’ve gotten used to it, and I think we’re doing really well with that right now.”
Sumanasekera is very ready to get her elite season rolling. She plans on competing at both U.S. Classic and the Xfinity U.S. National Championships following the Pan American Championships. She enters these meets with the goal of hitting her routines and gaining confidence heading into World Team Selection Camp in the fall, with the end goal of making the World Championship team this year. For Sumanasekera, if the stars in California align, she’ll soon be attending college in California, where she’s from. And with the next Olympics in Los Angeles, of course her eyes are set on competing in an Olympic Games at home.
“LA 2028 is always on my mind,” she said. “Being a California girl born and raised, when I found out a couple years ago that it would be in California, I was just like, ‘oh, you know, this is incredible.’ It would be the most full circle moment ever. That is definitely the goal. And especially being in LA, I don’t think I could ask for anything more.”
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.
