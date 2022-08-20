The Athlete Marathon: A Look at The Long Haul

By Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT

As much as the initial achievement of Elite success can be amazing, the maintenance of physical, mental and emotional health is ever-present, and honestly, even more astonishing. That has never been more apparent than at these 2022 U.S. Championships as athletes at vastly different stages of their careers balance the very short road to Paris in 2024.

Countless articles have been written about Olympians who continue not just for a second Games, but six, seven, and even eight times. From one of swimming’s greatest champions five-time Olympian Michael Phelps to gymnastics’ own legendary Oksana Chusovitina (eight Olympics thus far!) it seems as though qualifying and even medaling can be celebrated and seen as the most satisfying of achievements. Yet, the job isn’t quite complete when the athlete feels like they still have more in the tank and are willing to take the risk to push themselves beyond the pinnacle of their abilities. Dominique Dawes and Sam Mikulak each competed in three Games, pushing themselves one more quad and one more gigantic step towards achieving the ultimate in their sport. It’s a place occupied by few and is often where the label ‘legendary’ comes into play.

On television, it can look glamorous. In the gym, it’s anything but.

No coach sits the parents of an athlete down when they begin tiny tot tumbling to lay out the money they will spend (estimates of a minimum of $72k before college), the hours of driving to and from practice, the late nights, the early mornings or the amount of days off one will actually have with no practice in the next 10, 15, or even 20 years, while somehow fitting in school along the way. 18 years of practices. 18 seasons with the excitement of competition, followed by a small period of relaxation, then back to new skills and preparing for the next year…it’s a hamster wheel for sure. And the thought of it is exhausting.

The athletes and their coaches, however, have to plan to progress.

Most coaches believe that a child who starts competing at 6 years-old has, with proper training, the ability to, at the very least, have the opportunity to compete in college at the culmination of their career. Then, after four (maybe five) years, graduate and retire at the ripe age of 22. This is also assuming that there is no Elite career concurrently or after college, which just a few years ago was considered an anomaly but is now consistently becoming part of the NCAA landscape.

What separates those athletes that train and compete for decades, those that peak and those that burn out has equally to do with proper training and self-care as it does psychological mindset and motivation. The adage of “the body achieves what the mind believes” may not quite apply to the most challenging sport in the world.

For the Olympian, or the aspiring one, strategically laying out the goals of the quad, backing out to yearly events, then mapping out in-season, post-season, and pre-season becomes equal to that of business development planning for a tech company. Within the month, week, day and practice are strategies for building and recovery, pressure and relaxation, down to even the body part specifically. Overworking legs with conditioning on a Tuesday and demanding full floor sets on Wednesday will lead to a much different outcome than fresh legs on Monday.

Similarly, full body recovery and cycling down from a peak meet takes weeks if not months. The problem? It’s just not feasible.

How Does Science Factor In?

So let’s look at the science of it all, specifically the nervous and adrenal systems.

The sympathetic nervous system helps with performance aspects such as running, jumping, power. This is often on overload mode in the course of a big “push” to the peak, such as a meet, or new difficulty ramp-up. This, in turn, affects the adrenal system, which is responsible for self-regulation, in part with the production of cortisol and adrenaline. Breaks need to be taken from high stress (emotional, muscle building, joint, recovery) in order to allow the body’s system to “reset.” In contrast, the parasympathetic system is responsible for resetting and recovering. It lowers the heart rate, makes lungs more efficient at rest, helps flush the system of broken-down cells and waste, etc.

The adrenal system regulates your stress hormones, immune system, metabolism, blood pressure and can affect heart rate regulation and overall balance. When it is not functioning properly, sleep, focus, alertness, reaction times, concentration, forward-thinking are all negatively disturbed. In the demand of Elite gymnastics training, there is no room for this. A body being even five percent off of reaction time can make a set less high creating potential for landing injury. Air-sense and balance being “off” can lead to missed skills. This, of course, does not allow time for the body to recover properly and will alter how focused, accurate and how quick athlete movement response time is during practice. Feeling run-down, getting sick easily, feeling heavy legged, and having unrestful sleep continue the cycle.

History shows us that the year after an Olympic cycle, many athletes will have a down year, either resting, working on full injury rehabilitation, taking a mental break to enjoy their accomplishments, and then returning for a three-year push. Competition schedules – including the stress of international travel – need to take into account the domino effect of how system overload, so to speak, can affect recovery from the ramp-up and peak.