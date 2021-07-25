The Amazing Aging Athlete

By Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT MA, CSCS, ART-Cert.

Three decades ago, choosing to compete in only one event in gymnastics was unheard of. Thankfully now, we can give credit where credit is due – to those who truly have a niche in the sport, have defied the odds, specialized, pressed on, and ultimately celebrate their achievements and longevity.

Yesterday in Tokyo, Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) competed in what she says will be her final Olympic Games. She finished 14th on vault, her only event and her competition is over. Without question, hers is a feat that may never be rivaled again but nonetheless is an inspiration to every athlete out there challenging themselves to push for just one more season, one more year.

The concept of age, and encouraging everyone, at any age, to be involved at the highest level of a sport can be daunting. Though there are exceptions, most of the oldest and most experienced Olympians listed in the records books are those who shoot, participate in equestrian and other sports that are based on skill and have significantly less physical demand.

The youngest confirmed Olympic medalist is Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras who competed in the 1896 Athens Olympics. He was only 10 years-old. Luigina Giavotti was just 11 and 301 days old when she competed in the 1928 All-Around.

As for the oldest, Queenie Judd was 41 years and nine months (yes, we count months!) at the 1928 Olympics representing Great Britain. Chusovitina was just seven months younger at the Rio Games in 2016.

In gymnastics, the Olympic rules state that one must turn 16 within the year of the Games. So, up until 11:59 pm on Dec 31, you are golden. When the Games were postponed to 2021, the FIG allowed the year at hand to also change to 2021, thereby adding in a new group of athletes who otherwise would have contended for Paris. Some athletes benefited from and rose to the occasion, some were not able to capitalize – their timetables for physical and mental preparation thrown significantly off balance.

For many countries competing here, veterans are on the mat. We see the likes of Vanessa Ferrari (FRA) who qualified first on floor, Mai Murakami (JPN), Larisa Iordache (ROU), Kim Bui (GER) and of course, Chusovitina, to name just a few. For the U.S,. Simone Biles, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are all 20 years+ which at one time (see the 80s and early to mid 90s in particular) as we all know, was considered “old” for women’s gymnastics.

So what contributes to the “aging” trend in gymnastics? Let’s take a look.

The Balance

Every sport has its predispositions. For example, swimming is much less hard on the body and bones (no pounding). So, as long as their heart and energy are good, and their shoulders don’t fall off, athletes can keep going for consecutive cycles as many do.

Many gymnasts have decided that the strain of training and competing in all four women’s events, and six for the men, is too much as they age. Because of injury, fatigue, or simply realizing where they best fit into a program or team, they become event specialists to save their bodies (and minds!). College is a perfect example of this. With a field of 12-18 athletes on average available to create line up, there is often room for single or multiple event athletes to truly make a difference and extend their careers in a healthy way. There is not a maximum of four or six athletes that have to be chosen from as there is internationally.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) decided years ago to change the team numbers for Tokyo 2020, (from 7 to 6 to 5 and now 4) in order to allow various qualification routes for specialists. This has since changed back to 5 for the next Olympic cycle.

Specializing has contributed significantly to the longevity of many athletes. But there’s more to their success.

An athlete that has age and experience under their belt can often make more informed decisions, possess a higher level of focus, and better organize keys to training such as sleep, nutrition and recovery without the help of their immediate families.

With age of course also comes distractions- wanting to be social, college education and even marriage and children. U.S. gymnast Sam Mikulak mentioned that he was overwhelmed in thinking about all of the non-gymnastics related things in life – buying a house, moving, what to do after retirement. He stated that he has to hone-in on simply being in the moment, and worrying about ‘Sam, now.”

Currently for the U.S. women, the age range and longevity among the senior Elite athletes has increased, and that’s a great thing for the sport.

Mohini Bhardwaj was close to making the Olympic team in 1996 as an alternate, and went on to have a successful career at UCLA before rejoining the National Team and earning a spot for the 2004 Olympic Games. Bhardwaj was 25 in Athens and her Olympic teammate Annia Hatch, 26.

At 24, MyKayla Skinner and Simone Biles call themselves the “OG’s,” or Olympic Grandmas in comparison to the rest of their U.S. teammates and the U.S. Elite program. Chellsie Memmel, who was making a comeback in time for Tokyo, is 32. After a successful Olympics in 2008, she competed in 2011 in the hopes of making the team to London. Then took a break, got married and had two children. After returning to the gym to get back in shape, she started having fun again. One thing led to another, and she was making a run at it. Memmel still hopes the World Championships later this year are a possibility for her.

Shannon Miller, currently the most decorated women’s Olympic gymnast in the U.S. with seven Olympic medals, made a comeback at the age of 23. After the 1996 Olympics, she retired from competition. Four years later, she competed at the 2000 Olympic Trials.

Miller competed alongside Dominique Dawes, who came back to successfully compete in the 2000 Olympics eight years after her first Olympics in 1992 and four year after competing as part of the Mag 7 in 1996. Dawes is only one of three women in the U.S. to compete in three Olympic Games. Linda Mulvihill (1964, ‘68, and ‘72) and Muriel Grossfeld (1956, ’60 and ’64) are the others.

Miller reflected on the process.

“Coming back after three years off was a challenge both physically and mentally. I had to work very hard to regain strength and flexibility. Mentally, I wondered if people thought I was too old or maybe just crazy!”

Miller went on to explain, “Having two children of my own and knowing what a balancing act that can be in and of itself, much less adding the rigors of training, getting enough rest and recuperation, I think we are all completely inspired by Chellsie. Watching her work so hard and chase this goal is simply awe-inspiring.”