The Winner Takes It All! Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Minnesota to face off in NCAA Championship Final!

The Florida Gators soared through each event earning 197.7875. They bring their signature flare on uneven bars, where they showcase multiple unique and difficult skills with excellent execution. Skye Blakely brought a sharp routine capped with a stuck dismount for a 9.975. Riley McCusker anchored the rotation with a 9.9875 to give the Gators a 49.6625 bar total.

“Extremely proud of this team, this journey, this story that they have written this season around the promise it is something that they have lived by daily, and from the very last day of season last year, they have been extremely intentional and motivated to support, to elevate, to do whatever they can so that there were no regrets this year, and we can say that there have been no regrets this year,” said head coach Jenny Rowland.

“I was so excited to come in today and, you know, just have one more good meet with the Gators and hopefully continue on,” McCusker said. “I had no idea where we were in the standings when I went up. After I landed, I was like, ‘did we do it? Are we going on?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re good!”