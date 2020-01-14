Photo of Flavia Saraiva (BRA) by Ricardo Bufolin
Â
Inside Gymnastics 2019 Annual Readers’ Choice Awards!Â
Â
Each year, we ask #InsideNation to share your favorites from the year!Â Hereâ€™s how you voted!
Favorite U.S. Womenâ€™s Team Member:
- Sunisa Lee
- Simone Biles
- Morgan Hurd
Favorite U.S. Men’s Team Member:
- Sam Mikulak
- Yul Moldauer
- Donnell Whittenburg
Favorite Women’s International Competitor:
- Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos
- Aliya Mustafina
- Ellie Black
Favorite Women’s NCAA Competitor:
- Kyla Ross
- Madison Kocian
- Maggie Nichols
Favorite 2019 Cover of Inside Gymnastics:
- Team USA Women (December)
- Morgan Hurd (April)
- Miss Val (Jan/Feb)
Favorite Men’s International Competitor:
- Nikita Nagornyy
- Kohei Uchimura
- Max Whitlock
Favorite Women’s NCAA Team to Watch:
- The University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of Oklahoma
- Louisiana State University
Favorite Men’s NCAA Competitor:
- Shane Wiskus
- Justin Ah Chow
- Cameron Bock
Favorite Men’s NCAA Team to Watch:
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Michigan
- Stanford University
Favorite Moment from the 2019 World Championships:
- Simone Biles setting the record for winning a historic 25 world medals!
- Team Italy Women winning bronze!
- Downie sisters each winning a medal in event finals!
Favorite “Comeback” to Follow (From injury or a return to competition):
- Laurie Hernandez
- MyKayla Skinner
- Aliya Mustafina
Favorite Male Gymnast of All Time:
- Kohei UchimuraÂ
- Sam Mikulak
- Fabian Hambuchen
Gymnast you think will be a breakout star in 2020:
- Sunisa Lee
- Olivia Greaves
- Kayla Dicello
Favorite Gymnastics Movie/TV Show
- Stick It
- Make It or Break It
- Full Out
Gymnast you most want to have coffee with:
- Simone Biles
- Morgan Hurd
- Sunisa Lee
Favorite Floor Choreography (Gymnast Currently Competing):
- Morgan Hurd
- Brooklyn Moors
- Flavia Saraiva
Favorite Female Gymnast of All Time:
- Simone Biles
- Aly Raisman
- Shawn Johnson
Gymnast You Would Most Love Inside Gymnastics to Interview:
- Sunisa Lee
- Simone Biles
- Aliya Mustafina
Favorite Floor Routine/Performance of All Time (Gymnast and Year):
- Simone Biles 2019
- Aly Raisman 2016
- Laurie Hernandez 2016