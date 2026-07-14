Resilience

Team USA’s Skye Blakely is the definition of perseverance. She’s been one of the biggest stars in the U.S. since making her senior debut in 2021. That summer, she finished seventh at the U.S. Championships, securing her spot to compete at the 2021 Olympic Trials. Unfortunately, Blakely was injured on vault just prior to the start of the competition, forcing her to withdraw from the event. The injury set Blakely’s sights directly on the next Olympic cycle, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Blakely was a mainstay for Team USA leading up to Paris, helping the U.S. to team golds at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. On a mission in 2024, she was on the verge of achieving her biggest dream. She arrived at the Xfinity U.S. Championships ready to make a statement. She made that statement and more, rising to the All-Around silver medal behind Simone Biles, and winning medals on vault, bars, and beam.

“I think that’s the best I have ever felt in my career,” Blakely told Inside Gymnastics in May of 2025. “In the years to come I want to be able to compete that freely again and be happy and enjoy competing like I did in that moment.” Blakely entered the 2024 Olympic Trials ready to punch her ticket to Paris, but an Achilles tear after one short landing on floor during podium training put an end to her Paris Olympic dream, leaving her in the same exact situation she was in 2021—emotional, disappointed, but not ready to back down. Immediately, she set her eyes on an Elite gymnastics return, targeting the 2028 Olympics in LA.

“Definitely wanting to try again, that’s where my heart is,” Blakely said about the 2028 Olympics.

Blakely began her collegiate career at the University of Florida, becoming a mainstay in the Gator bar lineup. Along the way, she took her time to recover and eased her way back to the Elite gymnastics scene. Competing on both bars and beam during the 2025 Elite season, she won gold on bars and silver on beam at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August. It was the first time in her career she took home a gold medal from the event, tying with Hezly Rivera for the uneven bar title.

“To even share that title on bars was an amazing feeling,” Blakely said. “I was honestly shocked, I have never gotten a gold medal at Championships yet, so to have accomplished that after such a big injury, I was extremely proud of myself.”

In October, Blakely competed in her third consecutive World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. It was an honor to watch Blakley return to the world stage just over a year after her Achilles rupture. She competed with confidence and finished fourth in the uneven bar final. Blakely was immensely grateful for the opportunity and told us that she had the most fun in Jakarta than in any of her other World Championship experiences. “I felt so blessed and full of gratitude to even have the opportunity and for them to see that opportunity in me,” Blakely said. “I really enjoyed myself and was just over the moon to make the bar final.”

Blakely qualified to the final in eight place, but had the routine of her life in the final to finish fourth. She truly felt like she was flying. “I just felt the resilience that I have, and how much I’d overcome and push through, and to be able to compete, probably one of my best bar routines I have ever competed. It just felt unreal. I was just truly swinging, and so free.”