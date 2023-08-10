The Road to Paris Starts in Louisville at the 2024 Winter Cup!

Per a release from USA Gymnastics, August 9, 2023

USA Gymnastics’ 2024 Winter Cup, Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup will be held February 23-25 in Louisville, Kentucky, USAG announced Wednesday. The Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville will host the 2024 edition of Winter Cup, where the nation’s top men and women will debut their skills in the first domestic competition of the Olympic year. The 2024 Winter Cup will serve as the first stop on U.S. athletes’ path to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Running in conjunction with Winter Cup are the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elite Team Cup and the 2024 Kentucky Winter Classic. The Nastia Liukin Cup is a national competition featuring Level 10 women’s artistic gymnasts who qualify to the event through the Nastia Liukin Cup Series. Junior elite men’s artistic athletes will take the floor in Louisville for the Elite Team Cup, a team competition for the nation’s top junior athletes from each of the nine men’s regions.

The Kentucky Winter Classic is a new invitational meet for men’s and women’s artistic athletes up to Level 10 and will also serve as the final qualifier in the 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup Series. Two women’s artistic gymnasts will qualify from the Kentucky Winter Classic to Nastia Liukin Cup competition that same weekend. The event will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center, visit www.kywinterclassic.com for more information.

Ticketing information will be available in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit wintercup.com.

In 2023, Lexi Zeiss took the Senior Women’s title with Yul Moldauer capturing first for the Senior Men.

Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.