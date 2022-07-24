The Princess of Pan Ams – Isabella Ajalla

Can you start by telling us how you got started in gymnastics?

I started when I was seven. I was playing in a place near my house and they recommended I go to a place where I could progress. Since 2016 I’ve trained at CGN (Circulo Gimnastico Norte) with Cami (Soto).

Was there a certain gymnast you looked up to in your younger years?

When I was little I admired Abigail Magistrati a lot!

You did amazing at the Pan American Championships! How did it feel to qualify to every event final and come away with four bronze medals?

Thank you! The truth is that I felt very happy with how I did and surprised to be able to be in the finals as well! My results motivate me to maintain and improve my level as a gymnast to continue being among the best in America in the next Pan American Games!

Looking back, do you feel you achieved all of the goals you set for yourself at this competition?

What I wanted most was to qualify for the beam final, so it was surprising that I was able to qualify for all four apparatus; although later in the beam final it did not go very well. But except that, it was all better than I honestly imagined!

Do you have a favorite memory or moment that stands out from the competition?

When I finished competing on bars in the All-Around competition, I was super happy because I was afraid that something might go wrong but I did my routine well! I looked at my teammates from Argentina who were in the stands and I did a funny dance! I was happy and it came from inside [laughs]!

I’m not sure if you know this, but you gained a lot of new fans after the Pan American Championships – everyone on Twitter is talking about how beautiful your gymnastics is! Is there anything you’d like to say to your new fans?

I didn’t know they talked and shared videos of me ! [Laughs] I love that they like what I do! I would tell them thank you very much for supporting me and that it makes me very happy to know that there are people who love me!