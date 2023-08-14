14 Aug Dare To Flair! The Kurt Thomas Foundation Black Tie Gala is September 22
Save the Date! The 2023 Kurt Thomas Foundation Black Tie Gala Is Set
The 2023 Gala is set! Plan to attend NOW. Grab your tux, ball gown and dancing shoes and mark down Friday, September 22 in Dallas, Texas. The Third Annual Kurt Thomas Foundation Gala is coming with the Emerald City Band!
This year, The Kurt Thomas Flair Award will be presented to the legendary Scott Hamilton, world renown figure skating champion!
DATE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
TIME: 6:30PM
PLACE: DALLAS, TEXAS
ATTIRE: BLACK TIE / FORMAL
For More Information, Click Here!
Dare to Flair – Kurt Thomas’ Legacy Lives On
Known for his daring and innovative moves in what came to be called the “Thomas Flair” on the pommel horse and the “Thomas Salto” in the floor exercise, Kurt Thomas left a lasting legacy in the sport with his passion, originality and desire to inspire the next generation. As an athlete, Thomas competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and at the 1978 World Championships in Strasbourg, France, where he captured gold in the floor exercise for the United States’ first men’s World title. He also earned a record-setting six medals at the 1979 World Championships! Following his retirement, he continuously sought ways to share his love for gymnastics as a gym owner and coach. It was his vision to create a platform to give back.
On May 24, 2020, at the age of 64, Kurt unexpectedly passed away from complications of a stroke. Since that moment, his wife Beckie, and former teammates and friends have worked together to ensure Kurt’s fighting spirit lives on.
Thanks to everyone who has participated and donated to the Kurt Thomas Foundation, which he established in 2002 (and which found its resurgence last year) exceeded all of its goals in 2021 and was able to fully fund their scholarship program and bestow the first ever Thomas Flair Award, in alignment with their mission statement: The Kurt Thomas Foundation seeks to expose youth to the power they possess to reach their highest potential and help empower them to make a difference.
The foundation’s most recent charity initiatives also include:
• Dare to Flair
• Kurt Thomas International Invitational
• Inner City Youth Gymnastics Program
All are exciting new programs in the works and designed to inspire participation in the sport Kurt loved so much!
Photo credits: The Kurt Thomas Foundation
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & Receive A FREE Gift! *While supplies last
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.