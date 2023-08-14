Dare To Flair! The Kurt Thomas Foundation Black Tie Gala is September 22

Dare to Flair – Kurt Thomas’ Legacy Lives On

Known for his daring and innovative moves in what came to be called the “Thomas Flair” on the pommel horse and the “Thomas Salto” in the floor exercise, Kurt Thomas left a lasting legacy in the sport with his passion, originality and desire to inspire the next generation. As an athlete, Thomas competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and at the 1978 World Championships in Strasbourg, France, where he captured gold in the floor exercise for the United States’ first men’s World title. He also earned a record-setting six medals at the 1979 World Championships! Following his retirement, he continuously sought ways to share his love for gymnastics as a gym owner and coach. It was his vision to create a platform to give back.

On May 24, 2020, at the age of 64, Kurt unexpectedly passed away from complications of a stroke. Since that moment, his wife Beckie, and former teammates and friends have worked together to ensure Kurt’s fighting spirit lives on.

Thanks to everyone who has participated and donated to the Kurt Thomas Foundation, which he established in 2002 (and which found its resurgence last year) exceeded all of its goals in 2021 and was able to fully fund their scholarship program and bestow the first ever Thomas Flair Award, in alignment with their mission statement: The Kurt Thomas Foundation seeks to expose youth to the power they possess to reach their highest potential and help empower them to make a difference.

The foundation’s most recent charity initiatives also include:

• Dare to Flair

• Kurt Thomas International Invitational

• Inner City Youth Gymnastics Program

All are exciting new programs in the works and designed to inspire participation in the sport Kurt loved so much!

Photo credits: The Kurt Thomas Foundation