SAN MARCOS, Texas – In a historic moment for collegiate athletics, Texas State University will launch the first NCAA Division I women’s gymnastics program in Texas, positioning the university and the state at the forefront of one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most-watched sports.

Competition is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2028, with a national search for the program’s inaugural head coach, led by TurnkeyZRG, launching immediately. Recruiting will begin as soon as a head coach is hired.

The move marks another transformational milestone for TXST Athletics as the university prepares to enter the new Pac-12 conference on July 1.

The state of Texas has established itself as one of the premier talent pipelines in the country for women’s gymnastics, producing 19 Olympians, 19 Olympic gold medals, and 43 world champions, yet the state has never had a Division I program.

The new TXST program holds unprecedented opportunity. Texas is home to more than 100 current NCAA gymnasts, and it trains 25% of the nation’s elite talent. For the first time, TXST’s women’s gymnastics program will give many of these student-athletes an opportunity to pursue conference and national championships while staying in their home state. TXST will also provide an in-state collegiate opportunity for Texas’ 250-plus gymnastics clubs and an estimated 40,000 children and teens in the sport.

“Texas has long been the nation’s greatest producer of elite gymnasts, yet until now, those athletes had to leave the state to compete at the NCAA Division 1 level,” said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. “That is about to change. TXST’s women’s gymnastics program will represent opportunity, ambition, and a new level of national prominence for our university, our future student-athletes, and our state.

This is one of the most exciting and transformative times in TXST’s 127-year history. We set enrollment and graduation records again this year, and we will achieve R1 status next year. Joining the Pac-12 next month and competing in women’s gymnastics in 2028 are just two examples of the many great things happening at Texas State.”

The launch comes at a defining moment for collegiate women’s gymnastics nationally. NCAA gymnastics audiences have surged in recent years, fueled by Olympic stars, viral collegiate performances and record-breaking attendance across the country. Championship peak audience climbed from 1.1 million in 2022 to a record 1.7 million in 2026. Internationally, women’s gymnastics has been the Summer Olympics’ most-watched sport since 1996, drawing the largest TV audiences of the Paris 2024 games.

“We are excited to make women’s gymnastics our 17th sport and expand opportunities for female student-athletes in one of the fastest-growing sports in collegiate athletics,” said TXST Athletics Director and Vice President Don Coryell . “TXST is uniquely positioned to create a nationally competitive gymnastics program as we enter the Pac-12. We are committed to building a well-planned, sustained program that serves our student-athletes and the state of Texas for years to come.”

TXST joins Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State and Southern Utah as Pac-12 institutions sponsoring NCAA women’s gymnastics.

“Women’s gymnastics holds a deep and storied legacy throughout the Pac-12’s history as well as a bright and exciting future for our new league, and today that tradition and future grow stronger with Texas State’s addition to the sport,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “We can’t wait to see what the Bobcats and the San Marcos community bring to the floor alongside Boise State, Oregon State, Southern Utah and Utah State in Pac-12 women’s gymnastics.”

The news from Texas State Athletics has been met with enthusiasm from the women’s gymnastics community in Texas and nationally.

Jordyn Wieber and Carly Patterson —both elite World and Olympic gold medalists, and members of the Gymnastics Hall of Fame— will serve on the steering committee for TXST’s new program.

“As a former NCAA Head Coach and Olympian, I have seen firsthand the way gymnastics can change lives and inspire a collegiate community,” said Wieber. “Texas State adding a gymnastics program is exciting for our sport and for women’s athletics as a whole. This creates new opportunities for young women to compete, earn scholarships, develop leadership skills, and continue chasing their dreams at the collegiate level. The growth of the gymnastics at major universities like this one is a powerful investment in the future of women’s sports and I look forward to assisting the steering committee as they build this program with intention and strong vision!”

“As a Texas girl, seeing Texas State launch an NCAA gymnastics program is incredibly exciting! I know just how much passion and talent exist in this state, and this team represents such a huge step forward for the future of gymnastics in Texas,” said Patterson. “Being part of the steering committee has made this even more meaningful because we’re helping create opportunities and build something special for the next generation of athletes. The future is so bright for Texas State gymnastics, and I can’t wait to watch this program grow and inspire young gymnasts across our state and from all over.”

Texas USA Gymnastics Chairman Debbie Williams said, “Texas produces some of the most elite gymnastics talent in the world, and for years, our athletes have had to leave the state to pursue their Division I dreams. Bringing a DI gymnastics program to Texas State University is a monumental victory for our entire community. On behalf of Texas USA Gymnastics, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Texas State University, the athletics department, and every single advocate who worked tirelessly to make this program a reality. Your vision and dedication create a premier pathway right here at home, allowing Texas athletes to compete at the highest NCAA level on home turf, in front of the local clubs, families, and fans who supported them from day one.”