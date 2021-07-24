By Ashlee Buhler

It’s been a long time coming—five years to be exact—but the Tokyo Olympics are finally here! The world’s best gymnasts have come together (socially distanced of course) to compete on the sport’s biggest stage and make their dreams come true.

It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Plans have been cancelled, daily routines disrupted, and lives turned upside down. As the Olympics kick off, the world is eager for reasons to cheer and feel good once again. So, let the Games begin!

Here, we take a look at 10 athletes on the women’s side we are excited to cheer on in Tokyo!

Simone Biles

With a combined total of 30 Olympic and World medals and seven U.S. National titles, Simone Biles’ nickname “The GOAT” has been well earned. However, in Tokyo, Biles has the opportunity to further cement her legacy and make history. If she wins three medals here, she will become the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time, surpassing Shannon Miller who has seven medals from 1992 and 1996. If she wins All-Around gold, Biles will become the first gymnast since Vera Caslavska (1964 & 1968) to win back-to-back titles. Oh, and one last thing—Biles will also look to get the Yurchenko double pike on vault named after her— a vault never performed before by a female gymnast. If Biles lands it in Tokyo, it will be her fifth eponymous skill (the most for a U.S. gymnast). When Biles is in the picture, it’s impossible not to be stoked for the Games!