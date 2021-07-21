By Ashlee Buhler

It’s been a long time coming—five years to be exact—but the Tokyo Olympics are finally here! The world’s best gymnasts have come together (socially distanced of course) to compete on the sport’s biggest stage and make their dreams come true.

It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Plans have been cancelled, daily routines disrupted, and lives turned upside down. As the Olympics kick off, the world is eager for reasons to cheer and feel good once again. So, let the Games begin!

Here, we take a look at 10 athletes on the men’s side we are excited to cheer on in Tokyo!

Sam Mikulak

It’s the final go-around for one of the all-time greats, Sam Mikulak (USA). The six-time national champion has stated his plans to retire after Tokyo, which will be his third Olympics. The one medal Mikulak is missing from his collection is an Olympic one. The U.S. men are focused on a team medal, but Mikulak will also be a contender on high bar. Oh how special would it be for him to get it done in Tokyo!