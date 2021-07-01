Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles has been vocal about her displeasure with USA Gymnastics to say the least, ever since coming forward as a survivor of abuse by the former USAG team doctor, and discovering the organization withheld an investigation from her back in 2015.

In speaking out, Biles also played a critical role in getting the Karolyi Ranch, the training facility where so many athletes were abused for years, shut down permanently. Her work to change the culture of the sport and demand accountability has continued along with her historic career.

Despite her extreme frustration with a system that failed her and so many others, Biles rallied like the champion she is, going above and beyond in her drive to succeed, and continued to take the sport to new heights. In addition, she has been able to use her platform to give voice to women and youth everywhere to inspire them to be the best version of themselves.

Earlier this year, Biles left Nike and signed with Athleta. “Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” said Biles. “The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

Athletically, Biles remains unbeatable. Since the 2016 Rio Olympics, she debuted four new skills including a triple double on floor, a double double off beam, and a Yurchenko double pike on vault. She won three more National All-Around titles, moving her total tally to seven, and two more World All-Around titles, bringing her World Championships medal total to 25.

En route to making her second Olympic Team, Biles told the media at Olympic Trials she was more emotional this time around.

“I just think with everything I’ve been through with USA Gymnastics and coming back into the sport and trying to find the love again, and just going out there and being Simone—it’s been a very long journey from 2016 to now.”