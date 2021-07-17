Team USA Settles Into a Routine in Tokyo!

The team is training on the campus of Juentendo University, where the large gym is nicely equipped, well lit and welcoming, and Day 1 was designed as a light workout. “Getting used to the equipment today,” Forster posted. “We went very light to accommodate for the time change and stick to our strategy of peaking at the right time. The girls did well today!”

Forster also provided some background on the “very strict” protocols in place and shared a photo of the team spaced apart where they’ll eat their meals. “We start our day with a Covid test, temperature check (twice) and are escorted everywhere to prevent us from mingling with the Japanese public,” he said. “We have not seen any other athletes yet. Essentially we are in our hotel rooms, or a bus, the gym, or a make shift dinning room they setup for Team USA.”

With teams somewhat limited in their activities due to protocols, the team has not been out and about much and, as Forster noted, has not had time around other teams, but they’ve continued to bond as a group and have been sharing moments on social media that have featured lots of smiles. Biles entertained herself and her fans with an Instagram session where she asked Followers to share a secret with her and she responded back to many! Sporting her Olympic bathrobe, Biles gave entertaining responses worthy of an advice columnist! Tackling subjects from surprising parents with gifts to skipping school to body confidence, Simone’s expressions with her responses said it all – bright smiles, eye rolls, surprised looks and cheers among them!

With no family, fans and seemingly very little or no interaction with athletes from other sports in other countries, the team will be more reliant on each other than ever before, creating a bond that may be the strongest and most resilient ever held among a team in recent history.