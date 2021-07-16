2. France’s Day Off

The French team had fun visiting Suma Rikyu Park on their day off! Located in the Japanese city of Kobe, the park includes super-cool features such as a botanical garden, a greenhouse, and fountains. Credit: Fédération Française de Gymnastique

Day off au Suma Rikyu Park 🍃🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/7yq9BpFE9I — Fédération Française de Gymnastique (@ffgymnastique) July 15, 2021

First Training in the Books!

The British team enjoyed a “good first session in Tokyo,” according to an Instagram post from Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, twin sisters who both made the Olympic team. Credit: Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica & Jennifer Gadirova (@gadirova_twins)

Simone Selfies!

Simone Biles posted this super-cute selfie of her and USA teammate MyKayla Skinner with the exciting caption of TOKYO BOUND! Credit: Simone Biles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Good Atmosphere for Germany

The German team enjoyed their time at a training camp in Jōetsu as they acclimated to Japan. Along with training sessions, they got to have a bit of fun outside as well. “The atmosphere is wonderful, as is the team behind us,” Elisabeth Seitz posted on Instagram. Credit: Elisabeth Seitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisabeth Seitz (@seitzeli)

Vaulting into Tokyo

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan is gearing up for her 8th Olympic Games (how incredible is that?) and she’s already started training in Tokyo! Credit: Oksana Chusovitina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oksana Chusovitina- (@oksana2016)

Smiles from Team USA!

The U.S. women at their first day of training in Tokyo, with awesome patriotic leotards. Credit: Sunisa Lee

🌟 🌟 🌟 All Stars, All Smiles! 🇺🇸 Team USA Day 1 Training in Tokyo is in the books! Who’s excited for #tokyo2020?! 📸 Sunisa Lee#gymnastics #teamusa pic.twitter.com/ChkAqMdbtJ — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) July 16, 2021

Bravo to Brazil!

This photo shared by Brazil’s Francisco Barretto Junior shows the Brazilian team getting prepped for Tokyo! Credit: Francisco Barretto Junior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francisco Barretto Jr Oly (@chicobarrettojr)

9. Strike a Pose!

Team NED arrived in style as usual! We can’t wait to see their stunning presentation and what they come up with for their team introduction! Credit: Eythora Thorsdottir

10. Forster On Facebook

U.S. Women’s High Performance Coordinator Tom Forster is posting daily on his Facebook page, keeping us updated on the team’s schedule and behind-the-scenes!