Team USA Impresses In Paris
Team USA was dominant at the 2022 Paris World Challenge Cup, bringing home 10 medals in front of an electric crowd inside the very arena that will host the Paris Olympics in just two years.
The competition kicked off with the men’s floor final where Ireland’s Eamon Montgomery took home the gold medal after posting a 14.250. Tang Chia-Hung (TWE) and Benjamin Osberger (FRA) both scored a 14.200, but Chia-Hung took home the silver with his 8.7 execution score breaking the tie.
The first event of the day for the women was vault. Jade Carey (USA) took the gold with two dynamic vaults – a Cheng (14.750) and Yurchenko double (14.000). Jordan Chiles (USA) took silver with a clean Yurchenko double (14.150) and Lopez (13.900). Coline Devillard (FRA) won the bronze in front of the home crowd with a powerful Rudi (14.350) and Yurchenko full (13.350).
In the men’s pommel horse final, Ireland brought home a second gold medal, this time coming from Rhys McClenaghan. McClenaghan proved he’s world class once again with a clean, fluid set for a big score of 15.100. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) won the silver (14.450) and Shiao Yu-Jan (TWE) won the bronze (14.350).
Next up for the women was the uneven bar final. Shilese Jones (USA) bounced back from a tough day in qualifications to win the gold medal (14.700) edging out fan favorite Rebeca Andrade (BRA) by just a half tenth (14.650). Lisa Vaelen (BEL) took home the bronze medal (14.100) while Ellie Black (CAN) wowed the crowd and finished just off the podium with a 13.850. (We LOVE her new element – a clear hip piked tkatchev half connected to an Ezhova)!
The men’s ring final was a close battle with the podium finishers all within a tenth of each other. Adem Asil from Turkey took home top honors (14.800), Vinzenz Höck from Austria took home the silver (14.700) and Donnell Whittenburg had a really strong rings set (14.600) to bring home the bronze medal.
The women’s beam final proved to be another close battle. Jade Carey was up first and held the lead for most of the competition after a solid set (13.750). However, France’s Marine Boyer moved to the top of the scoreboard after tying with Carey, but posting the higher execution score of the two (8.050). Ellie Black finished in third with a 13.700, just a half tenth behind Boyer and Carey. Shilese Jones led the field on beam after qualifications, but a downgraded routine (4 tenths lower than in qualifications) left her in 5th place in the finals.
For the men on vault, Adem Asil took home the gold with a handspring double front pike half (15.000) and a Tsuk double pike (14.450). Caio Souza (BRA) took the silver with a near stuck Dragulescu (14.900) and Kaz 1.5 (14.250). Artem Dologopyat (ISL) took the bronze with a Kaz 1.5 (14.150) and handspring double front (14.500).
In the final competition for the women, the floor exercise, the third member of Team USA finally got her gold medal. Jordan Chiles nailed an upgraded routine (full twisting double layout second pass) for a 14.050 – currently the highest international score on floor this year! Shilese Jones grabbed the silver (13.500) with a clean routine herself and Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) grabbed the bronze (13.250). Flavia Saraiva (BRA) was in first on the event after qualifications, but a fall on her full twisting double (an upgrade for her as well) resulted in a 12.550, pushing her down to 6th.
The U.S. men found success in the parallel bars final with Brody Malone finishing second (14.600) and Donnell Whittenburg finishing third (14.200). Brazil’s Caio Souza took home the gold (14.700).
Closing out the competition was the high bar final. Malone soared to gold (the only gold medal for the U.S. men in Paris) with a 14.650. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) finished 2nd (14.400) and Tin Srbic (CRO) finished 3rd (14.050).
