Team USA Impresses In Paris

Team USA was dominant at the 2022 Paris World Challenge Cup, bringing home 10 medals in front of an electric crowd inside the very arena that will host the Paris Olympics in just two years.

The competition kicked off with the men’s floor final where Ireland’s Eamon Montgomery took home the gold medal after posting a 14.250. Tang Chia-Hung (TWE) and Benjamin Osberger (FRA) both scored a 14.200, but Chia-Hung took home the silver with his 8.7 execution score breaking the tie.

The first event of the day for the women was vault. Jade Carey (USA) took the gold with two dynamic vaults – a Cheng (14.750) and Yurchenko double (14.000). Jordan Chiles (USA) took silver with a clean Yurchenko double (14.150) and Lopez (13.900). Coline Devillard (FRA) won the bronze in front of the home crowd with a powerful Rudi (14.350) and Yurchenko full (13.350).