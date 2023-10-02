Team USA, Biles Headline Paris 2024 Lineup

On the final day of Women’s Qualifications, nine official tickets to Paris were awarded. In addition to the United States, Great Britain and Canada who previously qualified in Liverpool via their podium finishes, punching their ticket to the Games are: China, Brazil, Italy, Netherlands, France, Japan, Australia, Romania and South Korea

15 women punched tickets to Paris as individuals in the All-Around:

Kaylia Nemour (ALG) Pauline Schaefer-Betz (GER) Alexa Moreno (MEX) Filipa Martins (POR) Aleah Finnegan (PHI) Lili Bettina Czifra (HUN) Alba Petisco (ESP) Anna Lashchevska (UKR) Lena Bickel (SUI) Hillary Heron (PAN) Caitlin Rooskrantz (RSA) Sona Artamonova (CZE) Lihie Raz (ISR) Lucija Hribar (SLO) Rifda Irfanaluthfi (INA)

The Women of Team USA have taken the title the last six times a team competition was held at the World Championships, and in Antwerp, all eyes are on them as the Greatest of All Time returns and leads one of the most decorated teams the U.S. has ever fielded.

In dominating fashion, Team USA took it straight to the top Day 1 of Qualifications, starting on bars and never looking back. In the end the U.S. women led with a margin of over five points ahead of reigning World team silver medalists Great Britain with China, who looked phenomenal on beam, finished Qualifications in third.

Qualified to Wednesday’s Team Final:

United States 171.395 Great Britain 166.130 China 164.963 Brazil 164.297 Italy 162.230 Netherlands 161.197 France – 160.930 Japan 158.497

In her return to the World stage, Simone Biles was nothing short of spectacular on Day 1 of Qualifications, leading the way in the All-Around (58.865), vault (14.949), beam (14.566) and floor (14.633) and setting the pace for Team USA and never looking back. Biles also etched her name in the history books once again by landing the Yurchenko double pike, officially sealing the vault in the Code of Points as the Biles II. It’s the fifth skill to bear Biles’ name in the code and her second vault.

SIMONE HAS DONE IT‼️ Simone Biles is the first female gymnast to perform the Yurchenko double pike on vault internationally and the skill is now officially called the "Biles II". #Antwerp2023 pic.twitter.com/d6wjjzDxpM — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 1, 2023

GBR Ready to Challenge Once Again

Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova had a great day herself on Day 1, finishing third All-Around (56.766), fourth on vault (14.416), sixth on beam (14.000), and second on floor (14.400). Gadirova will be joined by Ondine Achampong in the All-Around final after Achampong just barley edged out Alice Kinsella, who finished fourth All-Around last year in Liverpool.

She won gold on Floor last year, and Jessica Gadirova has ambitions of the same in Antwerp 💯 Watch Live: https://t.co/by95XbtL2D#ARTWorlds2023 | @BritGymnastics https://t.co/yPLDQcSgAp pic.twitter.com/VaHPr1KPBG — FIG (@gymnastics) October 1, 2023

Brazil Brings It

Team Brazil brought their own magic today, competing with a fierce energy and enjoyment that lit up the crowd. Their floor rotation in particular was spectacular including an emotional Jade Barbosa who simply couldn’t hide her joy throughout her performance. At 32 years young, Barbosa continues to inspire the entire gymnastics world 16 years after her first World Championships appearance in 2007. No one was smiling bigger than she was – soaking in every moment on what very well could be her new journey to Paris.

Look for an inspired Brazilian team and their star, 2022 World All-Around Champion Rebeca Andrade to put up a challenge in Team Finals, where a 3 up 3 count has definitely proven in the past that anything is possible when it comes to a podium position. They’ve captured our hearts here and just might be on the verge of making history with their first World Championship team medal.

Must-Watch Moments

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour delivered in a big way on the world’s largest stage, performing her signature bar routine beautifully and providing one of our most memorable moments so far in Antwerp. Nemour won gold at the African Championships earlier this year with a 6.9 D-score—which is the highest D-score in the world. She also took the bronze at the Paris World Cup in September and could be one of the breakout stars here!

Here's the routine from Nemour! 👑🫶 https://t.co/7JWBvidOV5 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 2, 2023

Pauline Schaefer-Betz’s beam routine was one of the best of the entire Qualifications round, qualifying her in fourth to the final. The finesse, the striking form and precision, this is what beam should be!

This. Moment. What a performance from Pauline. https://t.co/mekTCfaalL — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 2, 2023

A dream realized! Smiling from start to finish, Aleah Finnegan brought the NCAA atmosphere to Antwerp and her A Game on every event rising to the occasion on what might have been the biggest moment of her year – and maybe even her career to date. With a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics on the line in Antwerp, Finnegan delivered beautifully to make her lifelong dream come to fruition.

The floor queen herself 👑 What a debut on the world stage for @aleahfinn 📺 All Gymnastics TV pic.twitter.com/OEcGYEGhvv — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) October 2, 2023

For more on Aleah’s journey – Click Here!