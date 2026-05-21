Team IMPACT + The Sooners’ Secret Weapon: What Matters Most

“When we’re all in together, we all win together.”

Team IMPACT’s story is framed by the work no one sees. It’s a labor of love, hard days, and ultimately, moments that make everything worth it.

The profound immediate and long-term impact on the student-athletes who have participated in the program rivals anything a medal, season ranking, or championship can capture, noted Alexis Randall, Director of Annual Fund and Donor Relations for Team IMPACT. It offers a new perspective, a sense of purpose, and recognition of a different kind of resilience outside the training gym or competition venue. Team IMPACT’s vision is to create a world where every child facing serious illness and disability feels supported by something bigger, and every team is transformed by a greater purpose. Their key message is: “When we’re all in together, we all win together.”

Nicole, whom Frentheway describes as a superhero, feels this firsthand every day. “It means everything. So much of their lives they’re in the hospital,” she said. “The majority of our time is spent at appointments, whether it be therapy or doctor’s appointments. To have this partnership that we can just let them be kids—they can cheer on the team, and they can play around at the gym and just be a kid, it means so much.”

“I think the families get so much out of it, but the student-athletes also get so much out of it,” Randall said. “I know for our student-athletes—and we do some reporting back to understand the baseline of how this program is for them—I know that a lot of them feel like their mental health and well-being have improved. They’re reporting that they’re more resilient. As they become more aware of their ability to make a difference in the world, I think many of them become more civic-minded. They have a different perspective of purpose beyond the game. I think that’s why coaches, athletic directors, and programs are so excited about Team IMPACT. Yes, they get to do so much for kids and families, but they’re seeing a change in how they’re being impacted as well by the children.”

Frentheway is a perfect example. He described the sense of community he felt as part of Team IMPACT as life-changing and noted the additional benefits for anyone considering participating in the program. “As a college athlete, sometimes I felt like I was being demanded to do so many things. But that’s an important demand. You get to watch these little kids grow physically and mentally. And you get to be inspired by them. Trying to navigate life, it’s really good for student-athletes to develop a greater sense of community, and also that love for kids. I think it’s always needed. And as I said, it allows these kids to grow so much more. I feel like it also helps us more than Logan would probably ever know.”

In Champaign, Logan was not only able to be in the stands to cheer on his heroes on one of the most pressure-packed nights of their lives, but also be a special part of the entire team’s send-off heading into finals. Being thought of before the most important moment of their season speaks volumes about the Sooners and what they truly value. OU finished as runner-up in the meet, but they also won in so many other ways. And one little boy couldn’t have been happier or prouder.

“This weekend has been incredible,” Nicole told me just before finals. “I never imagined that we’d be coming out here. We get to go to the meets at home pretty frequently, but for them to invite us out and fly us out here. and put us up in a hotel, and, you know, just here a few minutes ago, they all went through the tunnel of parents, and they sent Logan through. Last night, right after they took first place, the first thing they did was come and get Logan. Things like that, where there are these big exciting moments, and they’re still thinking of him, which is just really awesome. They could easily be caught up in their own moment, but he still matters to them then.”