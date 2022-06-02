Tasha Schwikert Moser selected by Survivors’ Committee to serve on USA Gymnastics board

Per a press release from USA Gymnastics Thursday, The Additional Tort Claimants Committee of Sexual Abuse Survivors has selected committee co-chair, Olympian and attorney Tasha Schwikert Moser to represent survivors on the USA Gymnastics’ board of directors.

The creation of a seat for survivors was a key component of the settlement between USA Gymnastics and survivors approved in December as part of the organization’s bankruptcy reorganization. Schwikert Moser’s board service begins June 1 and will go through December 2026. In her role, she will represent the interests of athletes who have experienced sexual, emotional or physical abuse in the sport.

“One of my greatest passions is advocating for the rights of survivors and having the opportunity to continue pushing for positive change will be well served as a member of the USA Gymnastics board,” Schwikert Moser said. “I believe athlete safety is the number one priority and every decision by USA Gymnastics must be based on what is in the best interest of the athletes. As an Olympian, survivor and experienced lawyer with years of advocacy under my belt, I’m looking forward to working with the other board members as we move USA Gymnastics in the right direction.”

Schwikert Moser has been a leader in advocacy for institutional change within USA Gymnastics and the broader Olympic family. Her passion for change and the experiences of both herself and sister as survivors motivated her to attend law school and co-chair the Survivors’ Committee, where she advocated for reform on behalf of 500+ survivors of sexual abuse. She has been closely involved in advocating for sexual assault victims nationwide and in May 2019 was instrumental in extending the Texas statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, testifying before the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee.

“Having someone of Tasha’s experience and passion for advocacy is a tremendous addition to our board and is critically important to ensuring sustained cultural change at USA Gymnastics,” USA Gymnastics board chair Kathryn Carson said. “We look forward to working with her and survivors on the matters of most critical importance to the sport.”

As an athlete, Schwikert Moser was a three-time global medalist, winning team bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games and team gold and bronze at the 2003 and 2001 World Championships, respectively. She was the 2001 and 2002 U.S. senior national all-around champion and the 2005 and 2008 NCAA all-around national champion while competing for UCLA.

Schwikert Moser is a frequent speaker to youth groups and women’s leadership organizations. She is employed as a senior associate attorney in Munck Wilson Mandala’s corporate practice and sports practice and resides in Oregon with her husband and three children.

Look for more on InsideGym.com and in an upcoming issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.

