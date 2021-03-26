Spotlight on Sydney Johnson-Scharpf! 

The team missed out on nationals your freshman year but was on a roll your sophomore year. Things were looking very promising heading into the postseason when everything was cancelled. How hard was that for you and the team and what was the mindset coming into this season?

Last year we had worked so hard from the previous year (my freshman year) because we didn’t make it to nationals. That fire kept us going throughout the entire season… then it was cut short because of the pandemic. It was devastating for us. I remember when Jenny came out from the office on the day everything was shut down and we all started crying when we found out we wouldn’t be able to finish the season. It was especially hard knowing that the seniors wouldn’t even be able to finish their senior season. I think this season we have a whole different kind of fire in us. We have wanted to finish what we started for two years now, and I think that fire within us has grown every year. This year is also dedicated to our seniors who never got to finish their last season, so this one is for them.

What has it been like competing this season with all the COVID restrictions? What has been the biggest challenge?

Competing during a pandemic has been such a different experience. It’s so weird to not have that many fans in the stands but the cardboard cutouts made it a little funnier and more entertaining to look up from the competition floor. Wearing masks has become second nature to us now, so that hasn’t been much of an issue, but staying six feet apart has been hard, especially with a team that is so close. We used to all huddle up and stand by each other when we were cheering on teammates and give big hugs and high fives, but now we have to be spread out and cheer from a distance. It was hard in the beginning, but I think as season has gone on, it’s become more normal, and we’ve worked around it so it’s not uncomfortable anymore.

You became an elite gymnast from a young age and went on to become a U.S. National Team member. How much do you think your experience from those days has helped you to thrive at Florida?

Becoming an elite at the age of 12 and going on to be a member of both the U.S. Junior National Team in 2015 and U.S. Senior National Team in 2016 had a huge impact on my college career. I learned so many crucial life lessons during my elite days that really do help me in my training and day to day life here at Florida. I learned the importance of mental toughness and believing in myself through different experiences in competition and during training camps. I learned to push myself on the hard days and days that I didn’t feel my best, including 2017 P&G Championships when I competed with pneumonia and bronchitis. Experiences like those, where I learned that I could do so much more than I truly thought I could, really shaped the athlete I am today.