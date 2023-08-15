Sydney Turner: “Knowing that we had achieved something historic for Canada was unreal”

By Anna Rose Johnson

Last autumn in Liverpool, Sydney Turner played a role in something historic: Canada’s bronze medal in the women’s team competition at the World Championships! It was her country’s highest finish ever at Worlds, and could lead to an even brighter future for Canada on the international stage. The seventeen-year-old was also a part of two other bronze medal-winning team finals, at both the 2022 and 2023 Pan American Championships. (She also won the bronze on bars in 2022!) We recently chatted with Sydney about her experiences at Pan Ams, that remarkable team final last year, and upcoming meets she’s aiming for.

How is your training going? Are you working on any fun new skills?

Training is going really well! I have a little break between competitions right now, so I’m taking the time to work on new skills. I’m hoping to upgrade my bar routine with new connections, upgrade my vault, and also put a D dismount at the end of my beam routine. I’m really happy with my progress so far!

Please tell us about your experiences at Pan Ams!

Pan Ams was a really great meet. I had the kindest, most supportive teammates there, and the coaching staff was also incredible. I had great people around me, which made the competition so much better. While some things didn’t go exactly how I planned on Day 1, I improved for Day 2. I was really proud of myself for that. Medellín, Colombia was a beautiful place, filled with beautiful art and really kind people. I’m really grateful I got the chance to travel there.

We loved watching your routines at the 2022 World Championships! Do you have any favorite moments from Liverpool?

One obvious moment was when we won the bronze medal. Seeing the happiness and pride on my teammates’ and coaches’ faces made me so happy. It was such an incredible surprise! I had so many emotions in one moment. One moment that sticks out to me just as much is when I saw my mom afterwards. My parents haven’t had the chance to go to any of my other international competitions, so having my mom there in such a great moment was so important to me. Seeing how happy and proud she was was really touching.