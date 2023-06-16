Sydney Barros Is Back with a Dream Reimagined

A little bit of history there! How often will you train with the National Team and how are you balancing your training plan?

So I train completely in the States with Kim at Texas Dreams. Whenever it’s time for competition, we will pretty much just fly to it’s usually like Miami, we’ll fly to Miami and meet up with the Puerto Rican team there, and then we’ll fly to wherever we’re going.

You noted you felt like you were hitting your peak as a junior, and I very well remember talking to you and Kim at U.S. Championships in 2019 and how excited you were. Then COVID happened, injuries and gym switches. As much as you’re comfortable, talk a little bit more about your journey, your decision to leave Texas Dreams for a little while, going to WCC and then going back…

At that time when I had left Texas Dreams, I still had a great relationship with Kim. We still have a great relationship to this day. There was no bad blood in terms of me switching from Texas Dreams to WCC, and that was just based on all personal things. It wasn’t really regarding Kim and the situation at Texas Dreams. I just felt like I needed something different.

Moving to WCC, it was a great experience. I had fun with Laurent and Cecile and the whole team, and it was just an experience – something different than Texas Dreams, a different environment, different everything. Especially training with Simone (Biles) and the whole team, it was great just to get a different perspective on things. At the time that my injury came around, I was getting ready for Italy selection camp for Jesolo, and I was actually doing really well until my ACL happened. It was a freak accident. It was something so out of the blue. When that happened, we just decided, ‘Hey, this is going to be a long recovery, so why not just move back with family?’ Because it was just me and my mom that moved down to Houston, and my dad and my brother stayed up in the house in Dallas. So we were just like, ‘Let’s just move back with family, get everything situated, get surgery, have fun with the family’ – I guess as much as possible within the recovery process – just so everybody’s together. It made sense because everything is up there. My therapy, my surgeon, everything. And then we decided to stay.

What was it like being in the gym with Simone while you were at WCC?

It was great. I learned a lot from her in terms of trusting your gymnastics and trusting yourself. And gymnastics is not all of you. It’s not who you are. You have more to you than just gymnastics, which definitely helped me relax, in a sense, and trust myself more.

Could you have even pictured in 2019 where you’d be sitting right now and what you’ve achieved?

Not at all. I mean, this is so different from what I would have thought in 2019 [about] where I would be right now, but I wouldn’t change anything because the opportunities that I have now are so different from what I was thinking in 2019. I feel like it’s just a different set of opportunities that can lead me to places I never thought I could be. I’m just really excited for what is coming next.

Have you had time to think about what your goals are specifically for Antwerp and thinking ahead to 2024?

I’m so excited for Worlds! That’s such a big thing. Just making it there is just so surreal. I’m trying to wrap my head around it. But specific goals for Belgium, I think definitely upgrading my routines right now because the ones that I competed at Pan Ams are kind of the base level of finally competing all four events now pretty strongly. So probably adding more releases on bars, on floor, adding some more upgraded tumbling passes. We’ll see about vault and where that goes. And beam is feeling pretty solid right now, so probably just adding maybe some more connections, maybe some more leaps. Paris 2024 is the goal. And that’s mainly the reason why I decided to switch to team Puerto Rico, because I knew I could fulfill my dream of going to the Olympics with them.

There are so many athletes now that are trendsetters, competing with dual citizenship. How do you think you’re inspiring a new generation of athletes to see what’s possible – to realize that the traditional path isn’t so traditional anymore?

I do think about that, and especially in Puerto Rico, gymnastics is not a huge thing. I feel like coming to Puerto Rico and doing well in Pan Ams has already put such a light on gymnastics within Puerto Rico, and I just love being able to represent my culture, my background, and everything that I stand for. So I feel like that’s a huge thing that affects me and affects Puerto Rico, too.

Who are some people in your own career that you’ve looked up to and really follow their careers or somebody who’s given you really amazing advice over time?

I’d say definitely Laurie Hernandez is one of my biggest idols, if not my biggest idol. Especially since she’s Puerto Rican, too, so I always saw her as like, ‘Wow, I want to be like her! She kind of looks like me.’ She’s definitely been my biggest idol. I’ve always looked up to her. We kind of have similarities in terms of floor routines, too. I feel like I got some of my flair and my confidence from her. I remember in 2019, too, she went and put one of my medals on me when I was at the podium, and that was one of the most unforgettable moments ever. I was like, ‘This is almost a dream come true!’

Beyond the goal for Paris, then you’ve got UCLA!. Tell us about your decision to attend UCLA and what it was about that team spoke to you most.

I just love UCLA, and when I committed, I committed at the time when Miss Val was there. And so going through all these coaching changes, it was a little bit difficult. But I’m so glad now that we have Janelle McDonald as our head coach, and she seems like the greatest person. She’s like the sweetest person ever. And the coaching staff that we have now just seems super strong and the team just seems really unified, and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

So the last question that I always like to ask, if you were writing a letter to your younger self, what would you say?

I’d say trust the process. Trust the process. Things are going to get better. And trust yourself. Believe in yourself. Because I remember I had a lot of self doubt when I was younger, and I feel like now I’m breaking out of my shell and becoming more confident in what I do. And that comes with experience, too. But as little kids, you don’t tend to go for things as much. I feel like I would tell myself to trust myself and trust the process.

I’m just so excited that this Puerto Rican opportunity presented itself, and I’m so glad that I’m on this path now, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me, where the rest of this year takes me. This is such a different opportunity I’m so thankful for, and I’m so glad to finally be able to experience the whole thing and do this for my culture.