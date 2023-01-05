Super 16 presented by Ozone Set to Light Up Las Vegas This Weekend!

It’s Showtime!

The Inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone provides a historic, super-charged (and super-sized) kick-off to 2023 women’s collegiate gymnastics season in Las Vegas and it all starts tomorrow at the Orleans Arena. Here’s a quick look at the competition field, what to know and what we’re excited about in what promises to be an extraordinary season for NCAA women’s gymnastics!

Who’s Competing and How to Watch

The field of 16 universities includes five of the top 10 teams, as well as 13 of the top 25, in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s pre-season rankings. The 16 universities, the sessions they compete and links to watch are listed below!

Friday, January 6

Fisk, Southern Utah, North Carolina, Washington | 5 p.m. ET | BTN

Oregon State, Rutgers, Stanford, Georgia | 11 p.m. ET | BTN

Saturday, January 7

Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Iowa 3 p.m. ET | BTN+ (Tape delayed on Jan 8th on Big Ten Network at 10 p.m. ET)

Auburn, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma | 9 p.m. ET | BTN

Why It’s Exciting:

The competition is the largest women’s collegiate invitational with more than 300 gymnasts and kicks off the first day of the women’s 2023 collegiate season! The two-day competition has four competitive sessions, with team, all-around and event champions for each session.

The last six National Collegiate Athletic Association national team champions* – Oklahoma (2022, 2019, 2016-17, 2014), Michigan (2021) and UCLA (2018, 2010, 2003-04, 2000-01, 1997) – are in the field! Additionally, Fisk University, the first Historically Black College and University to have a women’s collegiate gymnastics team, will be making their NCAA debut!

At the 2020 Olympic Games, Auburn’s Suni Lee won the all-around gold medal, Oregon State’s Jade Carey won the floor exercise gold, and UCLA’s Jordan Chiles and Lee brought home team silver medals. All three are expected to compete for their respective universities at the Super 16 and have indicated pursuing a berth to the 2024 Olympics.

Carey and Chiles recently helped the U.S. women to their sixth consecutive World team title. Carey and Chiles also claimed the vault gold and silver medals, respectively, with Chiles and Carey winning floor silver and bronze, respectively. Additionally, Lee was the 2022 NCAA balance beam champion and all-around silver-medalist, and Carey won the NCAA uneven bars silver.

What’s at Stake and What to Look For:

Showtime! Who’s ready to go in January? Who’s living up to their pre-season ranking?

Who’s ready to surprise? (We’re keeping our eyes on Iowa and UCLA!)

#herstory – Fisk’s debut is nothing short of historic. What moment for them and the sport!

Sequins – Who’s upping their leo game this year?

#skillz – Who’s got the 10.0 vaults? Who’s got the performance quality game down? Who’s ready with big difficulty?

New floor routines!

Fan watch! Last year saw record crowds and the highest television ratings ever for Women’s NCAA Gymnastics – Let’s keep the trend going! More meets on major networks are a must for the sport and deservedly so!

How will scoring stack up against the dual meets (LSU at Utah anyone?) happening all over the country?

Will we see anyone go 198? Will we see the first 10 of the season?

Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith will be onsite to capture all of the action! Stay tuned for updates on @InsideGym

