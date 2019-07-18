By Anna Rose Johnson
Stylish Sunisa Lee is currently one of the best gymnasts in the United States. Training at Midwest Gymnastics Center, Lee has competed at several international competitions, winning gold medals at each one. After winning four titles at the 2019 Jesolo Trophy, Lee released a video with that features her breathtaking upgrades on uneven bars, creating tons of buzz in the gymnastics community! We caught up with Lee to talk about Auburn, her summer meets, and—of course!—2020.
Inside Gymnastics: How does it feel to be a senior gymnast now?
Sunisa Lee: It feels really good! It is definitely a lot more challenging and nerve-wracking, but I’m super excited!
Inside: What are you most looking forward to in your 2019 competition season?
Sunisa: I am most looking forward to competing next to such amazing and talented gymnasts! I’m also looking forward to competing this season!
Inside: How’s your training going? Are you working on any upgrades?
Sunisa: Training is going very well so far. I have upgraded my bar routine quite a bit and I’m super excited to debut it soon! On the other events, I have been working on cleaning things up and improving my consistency!
Inside: What are some of the reasons you chose Auburn?
Sunisa: I chose Auburn because I loved everything about it! The campus is absolutely stunning! I loved the coaches, of course, and they are a really big reason for me choosing Auburn. Everyone there is so welcoming and the environment just blew me away!
Inside: What are you most looking forward to in NCAA?
Sunisa: I am really looking forward to getting the college experience! It has been one of my biggest dreams to compete on a college team and I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity!
Inside: What’s your favorite apparatus?
Sunisa: I don’t really have a favorite event. It just kind of depends on the day!
Inside: When will your next competition be?
Sunisa: My next competition will be the GK U.S. Classic, which is also a selection meet for the Pan American Games!
Inside: Who are some of your role models in gymnastics?
Sunisa: One of my role models is Nastia Liukin, because she won the Olympics and was a phenomenal bars worker.
Inside: Which competitions would you like to check off your bucket list?
Sunisa: I would really love to go to Pan American Games and World Championships this year! Also 2020 Olympics next year of course!
Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
Sunisa: I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and all those who support me!
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com