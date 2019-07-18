Inside Gymnastics: How does it feel to be a senior gymnast now?

Sunisa Lee: It feels really good! It is definitely a lot more challenging and nerve-wracking, but I’m super excited!

Inside: What are you most looking forward to in your 2019 competition season?

Sunisa: I am most looking forward to competing next to such amazing and talented gymnasts! I’m also looking forward to competing this season!

Inside: How’s your training going? Are you working on any upgrades?

Sunisa: Training is going very well so far. I have upgraded my bar routine quite a bit and I’m super excited to debut it soon! On the other events, I have been working on cleaning things up and improving my consistency!

Inside: What are some of the reasons you chose Auburn?

Sunisa: I chose Auburn because I loved everything about it! The campus is absolutely stunning! I loved the coaches, of course, and they are a really big reason for me choosing Auburn. Everyone there is so welcoming and the environment just blew me away!

Inside: What are you most looking forward to in NCAA?

Sunisa: I am really looking forward to getting the college experience! It has been one of my biggest dreams to compete on a college team and I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity!

Inside: What’s your favorite apparatus?

Sunisa: I don’t really have a favorite event. It just kind of depends on the day!

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Sunisa: My next competition will be the GK U.S. Classic, which is also a selection meet for the Pan American Games!

Inside: Who are some of your role models in gymnastics?

Sunisa: One of my role models is Nastia Liukin, because she won the Olympics and was a phenomenal bars worker.

Inside: Which competitions would you like to check off your bucket list?

Sunisa: I would really love to go to Pan American Games and World Championships this year! Also 2020 Olympics next year of course!

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

Sunisa: I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and all those who support me!