Suni Lee Set to Be a Trailblazer in NCAA at Auburn

Trailblazing: Forging a New Path

Lee’s history-making performance in Tokyo marked the fifth Olympic cycle in a row that an American gymnast has earned the All-Around crown. But unlike predecessors Carly Patterson (2004), Nastia Liukin (2008), Gabby Douglas (2012) and Simone Biles (2020), Lee won’t have to make a one-or-the-other decision regarding NCAA gymnastics versus ‘Going Pro.’

In June of this year, the NCAA Board of Governors adopted a policy that, on an interim basis, suspends previous policies that prohibited athletes from financially benefiting from Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of [NIL] opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement at the time. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level.”

In a nutshell, an athlete can now accept compensation for sponsorships, endorsements and other promotional activity related to name, image and likeness. They don’t have to choose between an NCAA Scholarship and going on tour. They don’t have to defer educational ventures to make the most of an opportune window of time following the Olympics. They don’t have to miss the camaraderie that comes with an NCAA team experience to earn a living. Now, it’s possible to do both at the same time.

And even if those NIL rules weren’t in place, Suni Lee gave all indications prior to the Olympics that her full intentions were to attend college and compete for Auburn. It was something she’s long looked forward to and has placed significant value on. “I am set on going to college because that just has been another one of my dreams and goals,” Lee said while in Tokyo, reiterating a sentiment she’s expressed on many occasions.

“I really like the campus just because it felt very homey when I was there,” Lee reflected. “It just felt like home. I just always wanted to go to Auburn because (club coach) Jess and (Auburn coach) Jeff were coaches at the gym. And then it was just a big goal of mine. So to actually be [going] there is so exciting.”

Trailblazing: Dual Opportunities, Elite and NCAA

While Lee has made it clear that she wants a bit of a break from Elite gymnastics and is excited to get settled into the college scene, she’s also expressed a clear interest in the possibility of future World Championships. And with Paris 2024 just three years away after the Tokyo delay, the next Games are kinda-sorta right around the corner, compared to normal cycles at least. While Lee hasn’t committed to Paris, she has expressed on several occasions since the Games that Paris is not out of the question and it’s something she’s thinking about.

“I think it’s going to be really good for me because practice hours are cut back and my body just needs time to heal itself, because I’m thinking about coming back for Worlds, or something like that,” Lee expressed in Tokyo as she looked ahead to moving to Auburn. “So, I know that I need to take this time to just focus on my body and focus on myself right now. Getting that college experience is really important to me. I hope my parents can come down and watch my college competitions because it’s just going to be such a different environment.”

Whatever decision she makes, her coaches at Auburn are ready, willing and able to help her navigate that territory and be by her side. They also have a win-win situation in that Auburn head coach Jeff Graba is the brother of Lee’s club coach Jess Graba. And that presents a wealth of opportunities in terms of how the process of balancing Elite and NCAA could play out.

“We’ve committed to whatever she wants to do,” Jeff Graba says, emphasizing the choice is hers and there are multiple routes they could take. “That’s always been the plan…. And we’re fully capable of doing that. [She could train with Jess in the summers] or we could do a collaborative effort to a certain extent…. [When she first arrives at Auburn], she’s going to need some rest… and get [settled] into school, but whatever she wants, we’ve got a plan!”

Graba also has previous experience with helping athletes balance NCAA and Elite. When he was at Utah, he played an instrumental role in Daria Bijak’s path to the 2008 Games. Bijak was an NCAA gymnast at Utah, and part of the team that was runner-up at the 2007 NCAA Championships. She would go on to make the team for Germany at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

While the NCAA uses a completely different scoring system and Code than Elite gymnastics, they’ll be prepared to manage both. The Graba brothers talk about ways to make both work and there is also a bonus in that Assistant Auburn coach Ashley Johnston is also a high level judge well versed in both the NCAA and Elite programs.

“We just feel like we’re uniquely positioned to help her if that’s the route she wants to go,” Jeff Graba says. “And we’ve talked to her about having multiple bar routines so that we can change things around,…having an NCAA routine that you can hit [and being able to transition to an FIG routine].”