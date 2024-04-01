Suni Lee Aims for Competitive Return in April

By the Inside Gymnastics Team

Olympic Champ Suni Lee is aiming for a return to competition at April’s American Classic, slated for April 25-28 in Katy, Texas. Lee’s coach Jess Graba told Inside Gymnastics they’re targeting that competition, but “the main plan being to be ready to go around U.S. Classic” which will take place May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Many were surprised that Lee was not on USA Gymnastics’ roster of athletes attending this week’s National Team Training Camp. As a Tokyo medalist, Lee met one of the selection criteria to be able to participate there, but Graba told us Lee is focusing on training right now, “and trying to put some upgraded routines together for the next couple meets.”

Both the American Classic (April 25-28 in Katy, TX) and the U.S. Classic are qualifiers for the 2024 U.S. Championships. A minimum of twelve athletes will advance from that event to the U.S. Trials in June. At the conclusion of the Olympic Trials, five athletes will be named to represent the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lee, the defending Olympic Champ, had been hopeful for an international assignment this year prior to the Games. In late February, she competed uneven bars and balance beam at Winter Cup, where she showed a brand new element on uneven bars (full twisting layout Jaeger). “The whole reason we’re doing Winter Cup is so that we can go to [the Baku World Cup competition] and get the skill named because Suni really wants to get that out of the way,” Graba told Scott Bregman of Olympics.com prior to that event. “Get it out of the way, so it’s not a question mark going into the spring.”