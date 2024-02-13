13 Feb Suni Lee Added to Winter Cup Roster – Star-Studded Lineup Readies for the 2024 Winter Cup
Updated 2-12-24
Olympic Champion Suni Lee is now registered for the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville!
Star-Studded Lineup Readies for 2024 Winter Cup
The field is set for the 2024 Winter Cup, scheduled for February 23 – 25 in Louisville, Kentucky, which promises to be an exhilarating competition of world class athletes!
The 2024 Winter Cup will serve as the first stop on U.S. athletes’ path to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With the U.S. women fielding the most decorated group of athletes in history and the U.S. men coming off a historic team bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships, competition for the five Olympic spots one each team will be as fierce as ever.
This year’s Winter Cup is expected to feature many of the country’s top artistic athletes on the national stage, including 3-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, 2020 Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, 3-time NCAA Champion Trinity Thomas and 2023 World Championships medalists Skye Blakely, Fred Richard, Paul Juda and Yul Moldauer, who will look to defend his 2023 Winter Cup All-Around title. Also making his return to Elite competition after sustaining a knee injury is early 2023 is 2022 World high bar champion Brody Malone.
Full Roster:
Men
Javier Alfonso, Miami, FL/University of Michigan
Michael Artlip, Bellaire, TX/Penn State
Fuzzy Benas, Richmond, TX/University of Oklahoma
Jeremy Bischoff, Santa Clarita, CA/Stanford University
Jaden Blank, Lakewood Ranch, FL/United States Military Academy
Landen Blixt, Fowlerville, MI/University of Michigan
Cameron Bock, Ann Arbor, MI/University of Michigan
Crew Bold, Delray Beach, FL/University of Michigan
Garrett Braunton, USAF Academy, CO/USAF
Taylor Burkhart, Stanford, CA/Stanford University
Solen Chiodi, Marquette, MI/Mini-Hops Gymnastics
J.R. Chou, Oakmont, PA/Stanford University
Taylor Christopulos, Layton, UT/University of Nebraska
Caden Clinton, Cypress, TX/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Matt Cormier, Milton, MA/Penn State
Tate Costa, Narragansett, RI/University of Illinois
Brandon Dang, San Jose, CA/University of Illinois
Alex Diab, Bradenton, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, CA/US Naval Academy
Colin Flores, Mountain House, CA/University of Oklahoma
Jack Freeman, Palestine, TX/University of Oklahoma
Ian Gunther, Houston, TX/Stanford University
Dallas Hale, Frisco, TX/5280 Gymnastics
Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, UT/USAF
Evan Hymanson, Morganville, NJ/Stanford Boys Gymnastics
Paul Juda, Deerfield, IL/University of Michigan
Joshua Karnes, Erie, PA/Penn State
Jordan Kovach, Lombard, IL/Premier Gymnastics Academy
Toby Liang, Roswell, GA/University of Nebraska
Riley Loos, Folsom, CA/Stanford University
Brody Malone, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Connor McCool, Ocean City, NJ/University of Illinois
Yul Moldauer, Arvada, CO/5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson, Columbus, OH/Ohio State Univ
Noah Newfeld, Plano, TX/University of California – Berkeley
Brandon Nguyen, Elk Grove, CA/Stanford University
Austin Padgett, Broken Arrow, OK/Pride Gymnastics Academy
Vahe Petrosyan, Van Nuys, CA/University of Illinois
Curran Phillips, Naperville, IL/EVO Gymnastics
Rithik Puri, Chicago, IL/University of Michigan
Fred Richard, Stoughton, MA/University of Michigan
Ian Sandoval, Frisco, TX/EVO Gymnastics
Blake Sun, San Antonio, TX/Stanford University
Kai Uemura, Chicago, IL/Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics
Donnell Whittenburg, Milwaukee, WI/Salto Gymnastics Center
Shane Wiskus, Sarasota, FL/EVO Gymnastics
Ignacio Yockers, Tulsa, OK/University of Oklahoma
Senior Women
Skye Blakely, Frisco, TX/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui, Swisher, IA/Great American Gymnastics Express
Dulcy Caylor, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles, Conroe, TX/World Champions Centre
Chloe Cho, Santa Clarita, CA/Gymnastics Olympica USA
Norah Christian, Bremerton, WA/Cascade Elite West
Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, PA/World Champions Centre
Kayla DiCello, Boyds, MD/Hill’s Gymnastics
Gabby Douglas, Anna, TX/WOGA Gymnastics
Tatum Drusch, White Bear Lake, MN/Flips Gymnastics LLC
Reese Esponda, Missoula, MT/Roots Gymnastics
Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, PA/Prestige Gymnastics
Jayla Hang, Bellevue, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Madray Johnson, Dallas, TX/WOGA Gymnastics
Katelyn Jong, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Myli Lew, Belmont, CA/San Mateo Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, TX/WOGA Gymnastics
Evey Lowe, Blue Springs, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews, Gilroy, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Zoe Miller, Spring, TX/World Champions Centre
Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express
Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express
Zoey Molomo, McKinney, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express
Brooke Pierson, Canby, OR/World Champions Centre
Michelle Pineda, Allen, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera, Plano, TX/WOGA Gymnastics
Simone Rose, Sammamsih, WA/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, TX/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, MD/First State Gymnastics
Ashlee Sullivan, Richardson, TX/Metroplex Gymnastics
Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, CA/World Champions Centre
Trinity Thomas, Gainesville, FL/University of Florida Gymnastics
CaMarah Williams, Kansas City, MO/EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside
Kelise Woolford, Columbus, OH/Buckeye Gymnastics
Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, NE/Twin City Twisters
Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, TX/Love Gymnastics
Junior Women
Isabella Anzola, Statham, GA/Georgia Elite Gymnastics
Harlow Buddendeck, Rochester, NY/RGA
Charleigh Bullock, Spotsylvania, VA/Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Lavi Crain, Blue Springs, MO/Great American Gymnastics Express
Ally Damelio, San Mateo, CA/San Mateo Gymnastics
Addy Fulcher, Gastonia, NC/Bull City Gymnastics
Daisy Lesperance, Fort Mill, SC/Bull City Gymnastics
Caroline Moreau, Keller, TX/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, TX/WOGA Gymnastics
Maliha Tressel, Eagan, MN/Twin City Twisters
Tyler Turner, San Jose, CA/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Camie Westerman, Frederick, MD/Hill’s Gymnastics
Trinity Wood, Waldorf, MD/Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
The Schedule:
Schedule is subject to change
Friday, Feb. 23, 2024
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 1
- 7:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Junior Women’s Competition Day 1
Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
- 1:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Women’s Competition – All-around & events
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Elite Team Cup Team Competition; Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024
- 12:00 p.m. ET – Nastia Liukin Cup
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-around & Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals
How to Watch:
The meet will be livestreamed on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel. Podium training for all groups will be available on FlipNow.tv with a yearly or pay-per-view subscription.
What’s at Stake:
The 2024 Winter Cup is a qualifying event to the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Winter Cup will also culminate in the selection of the Men’s Senior National Team to be named following the competition.
If You Go:
Tickets for the 2024 Winter Cup, Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup are on sale now. Click here to purchase. All tickets are General Admission.
For More:
