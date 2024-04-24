Updated! Lee Added to Roster; Douglas, Carey, Roberson Headline Saturday’s American Classic

Updated 4-24-24

Suni Lee added to American Classic Roster

Suni Lee has been added to the American Classic roster and will be competing vault and beam! https://t.co/MDGtlK0V83 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 24, 2024

Defending Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee has been added to the American Classic roster and is scheduled to compete vault and beam per USA Gymnastics.

Since last February, Lee has been dealing with a kidney-related illness that ended her collegiate career at Auburn early and kept her from vying for a spot on the U.S. team at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

“Healthwise, I’m doing really good right now,” she told Olympics.com at the Team USA Media Summit on April 15 in New York City. “I’m in remission, so I’m feeling really good, and taking my time in the gym has been feeling amazing. All of my skills are coming back and I’m just working on consistency.”

Lee’s coach Jess Graba told Inside Gymnastics April 1 that they were targeting American Classic for her next event, but “the main plan being to be ready to go around U.S. Classic” which will take place May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Douglas, Carey, Roberson Start 2024 Elite Season Saturday

Nearly 90 women’s artistic athletes will be in Katy, Texas, for the American Classic and Hopes Classic April 26-27.

Expectations are high as 2012 Olympic All-Around gold medalist Gabby Douglas and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey make their return to Elite competition. 2023 World team champion Joscelyn Roberson will compete for the first time in 2024, joined by defending American Classic senior All-Around Champion Myli Lew and Greta Krob, who will contest the junior division after winning the Hopes Classic All-Around in 2023.

Douglas announced her comeback to competition with her eyes on Winter Cup exclusively with Inside Gymnastics on January 19, 2024 when we visited her at WOGA, but was ultimately sidelined in Louisville with COVID-19. She also did not meet the qualifications to attend the April National Team Camp. In addition to the American Classic, Douglas still has an opportunity to compete at the Core Hydration Classic in May. As of April 19, Douglas was not included on that roster.

American Classic serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, to be held May 30-June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. If Douglas is in the mix for Team USA, it will mark an undeniably historic achievement for the U.S. women, with the three most recent Olympic All-Around Champions — Douglas (2012), Simone Biles (2016), Lee (2020) — each competing for a spot on the five-person 2024 women’s team.

Carey tied for runner-up with a near season-high All-Around score at the 2024 NCAA Championships for Oregon State last week, rolling out the double-twisting Yurchenko for the first time since Elite meets last year. Carey has been building momentum all season on the NCAA stage and we’re looking for her to shine bright on the Elite scene in the lead up to Paris!

The Hopes Classic serves as the final qualifying event to the 2024 Hopes Championships held in conjunction with USA Gymnastics’ Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 in Hartford, Conn. Elite and Hopes athletes must reach a minimum qualifying score to advance to the above competitions.

The schedule for the American and Hopes Classics is listed below. Each session will stream live on FlipNow. A limited number of tickets are available for fans wishing to watch the meet in person and are available here for as low as $10. Live results will be available on MyUSAGym.com.

Friday, April 26

4:15 p.m. ET – Hopes 11-12 Division

7:45 p.m. ET – Hopes 13-14 Division

Saturday, April 27

10:45 a.m. ET – American Classic Junior Women’s Session

2:45 p.m. ET – American Classic Senior Women’s Session

See below for a complete list of competing athletes.

For more on the U.S. women’s qualification process, Click Here!

Road to Paris Gets Real