24 Apr Updated! Lee Added to Roster; Douglas, Carey, Roberson Headline Saturday’s American Classic
Updated 4-24-24
Suni Lee added to American Classic Roster
Defending Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee has been added to the American Classic roster and is scheduled to compete vault and beam per USA Gymnastics.
Since last February, Lee has been dealing with a kidney-related illness that ended her collegiate career at Auburn early and kept her from vying for a spot on the U.S. team at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
“Healthwise, I’m doing really good right now,” she told Olympics.com at the Team USA Media Summit on April 15 in New York City. “I’m in remission, so I’m feeling really good, and taking my time in the gym has been feeling amazing. All of my skills are coming back and I’m just working on consistency.”
Lee’s coach Jess Graba told Inside Gymnastics April 1 that they were targeting American Classic for her next event, but “the main plan being to be ready to go around U.S. Classic” which will take place May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Douglas, Carey, Roberson Start 2024 Elite Season Saturday
Nearly 90 women’s artistic athletes will be in Katy, Texas, for the American Classic and Hopes Classic April 26-27.
Expectations are high as 2012 Olympic All-Around gold medalist Gabby Douglas and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey make their return to Elite competition. 2023 World team champion Joscelyn Roberson will compete for the first time in 2024, joined by defending American Classic senior All-Around Champion Myli Lew and Greta Krob, who will contest the junior division after winning the Hopes Classic All-Around in 2023.
Douglas announced her comeback to competition with her eyes on Winter Cup exclusively with Inside Gymnastics on January 19, 2024 when we visited her at WOGA, but was ultimately sidelined in Louisville with COVID-19. She also did not meet the qualifications to attend the April National Team Camp. In addition to the American Classic, Douglas still has an opportunity to compete at the Core Hydration Classic in May. As of April 19, Douglas was not included on that roster.
American Classic serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, to be held May 30-June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. If Douglas is in the mix for Team USA, it will mark an undeniably historic achievement for the U.S. women, with the three most recent Olympic All-Around Champions — Douglas (2012), Simone Biles (2016), Lee (2020) — each competing for a spot on the five-person 2024 women’s team.
Carey tied for runner-up with a near season-high All-Around score at the 2024 NCAA Championships for Oregon State last week, rolling out the double-twisting Yurchenko for the first time since Elite meets last year. Carey has been building momentum all season on the NCAA stage and we’re looking for her to shine bright on the Elite scene in the lead up to Paris!
The Hopes Classic serves as the final qualifying event to the 2024 Hopes Championships held in conjunction with USA Gymnastics’ Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 in Hartford, Conn. Elite and Hopes athletes must reach a minimum qualifying score to advance to the above competitions.
The schedule for the American and Hopes Classics is listed below. Each session will stream live on FlipNow. A limited number of tickets are available for fans wishing to watch the meet in person and are available here for as low as $10. Live results will be available on MyUSAGym.com.
Friday, April 26
- 4:15 p.m. ET – Hopes 11-12 Division
- 7:45 p.m. ET – Hopes 13-14 Division
Saturday, April 27
- 10:45 a.m. ET – American Classic Junior Women’s Session
- 2:45 p.m. ET – American Classic Senior Women’s Session
See below for a complete list of competing athletes.
For more on the U.S. women’s qualification process, Click Here!
American Classic
Senior
Sage Bradford — WOGA Gymnastics/Flower Mound, Texas
Jade Carey — Oregon State University Training Center/Philomath, Ore.
Chloe Cho — Gymnastics Olympica USA/Canyon Country, Calif.
Norah Christian — Cascade Elite West/Bremerton, Wash.
Nicole Desmond — World Champions Centre/Wind Gap, Pa.
Gabby Douglas — WOGA Gymnastics/Anna, Texas
Tatum Drusch — Flips Gymnastics/White Bear Lake, Minn.
Addison Fatta — Prestige Gymnastics/Wrightsville, Pa.
Cambry Haynes — Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy/Evergreen, Colo.
Jazmynn Jimenez — Gymnastics Olympica USA/Santa Clarita, Calif.
Myli Lew — San Mateo Gymnastics/Belmont, Calif.
Taylor McMahon — Metroplex Gymnastics/Flower Mound, Texas
Annalisa Milton — Great American Gymnastics Express/Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Malea Milton — Great American Gymnastics Express/Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Zoey Molomo — Metroplex Gymnastics/McKinney, Texas
Marissa Neal — Great American Gymnastics Express/Blue Springs, Mo.
Jazlene Pickens — Buckeye Gymnastics/Pickerington, Ohio
Brooke Pierson — World Champions Centre/Canby, Ore.
Michelle Pineda — Metroplex Gymnastics/Allen, Texas
Joscelyn Roberson — World Champions Centre/Texarkana, Texas
Lacie Saltzmann — Texas Dreams Gymnastics/Coppell, Texas
Audrey Snyder — First State Gymnastics/Annapolis, Md.
Izzy Stassi — Performance Gymnastics Academy/Delaware, Ohio
Ashlee Sullivan — Metroplex Gymnastics/Richardson, Texas
Brynn Torry — World Class Gymnastics/Yorktown, Va.
Sabrina Visconti — Nohas Gymnastics Academy/Revere, Mass.
CaMarah Williams — EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside/Kansas City, Mo.
Kelise Woolford — Buckeye Gymnastics/Columbus, Ohio
Junior
Isabella Anzola — Georgia Elite Gymnastics/Statham, Ga.
Harlow Buddendeck — RGA/Rochester, N.Y.
Charleigh Bullock — Capital Gymnastics National Training Center/Spotsylvania, Va.
Ally Damelio — San Mateo Gymnastics/San Mateo, Calif.
Celia Frith-Carvalho — Bull City Gymnastics/Godwin, N.C.
Sadie Goldberg — Buckeye Gymnastics/Bexley, Ohio
Gabrielle Hardie — Twin City Twisters/Sioux Falls, S.D.
Greta Krob — IGN/Tipton, Iowa
Caroline Moreau — Texas Dreams Gymnastics/Keller, Texas
Lila Richardson — Hopes and Dreams Gymnastics/Springdale, Ariz.
Alessia Rosa — Hill’s Gymnastics/East Hanover, N.J.
Maliha Tressel — Twin City Twisters/Eagan, Minn.
Camie Westerman — Hill’s Gymnastics/Frederick, Md.
Trinity Wood — Capital Gymnastics National Training Center/Waldorf, Md.
Hopes Classic – 13-14
Iyla Adkins — Georgia Elite Gymnastics/Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Ashley Andrews — Bull City Gymnastics/Wake Forest, N.C.
Elisabeth Antone — Pacific Reign Gymnastics/Bothell, Wash.
Tiraia Ballard — Capital Gymnastics National Training Center/Accokeek, Md.
Brooke Bazan — Capital Gymnastics National Training Center/Manassas, Va.
Addison Blosser — Capital Gymnastics National Training Center/Fairfax Station, Va.
Lyla Brewer — IGN/Tiffin, Iowa
Espy Chang — Pacific Reign Gymnastics/Kirkland, Wash.
Emmy Cunningham — Metroplex Gymnastics/Prosper, Texas
Eva Doherty — Excalibur Gymnastics/Virginia Beach, Va.
Mavie Fitzgerald — San Mateo Gymnastics/Livermore, Calif
Alessandra Gaines — Mavericks Gymnastics/San Antonio, Texas
Blake Green — Pearland Elite/Rosharon, Texas
Brianna Heath — Pearland Elite/League City, Texas
Leah Higgins — North Stars Gymnastics Academy/Derry, N.H.
Maya Kosarikova — Cypress Academy of Gymnastics/Spring, Texas
Isla Lazzari — CITY Club Gymnastics Academy/Chicago, Ill.
Anslee McCauley — Georgia All-Star Gymnastics/Marietta, Ga.
Mia McKean — Buckeye Gymnastics/Delaware, Ohio
Annabel Melnyk — West Coast Elite Gymnastics/Sierra Madre, Calif.
Amia Pugh-Banks — World Class Gymnastics/Newport News, Va.
Quinlyn Rollins — Queen City Gymnastics/Maineville, Ohio
Simone Seed — Pacific Reign Gymnastics/Bellevue, Wash.
Elaina Sliney — Cincinnati Gymnastics/Cincinnati, Ohio
Kylie Smith — Cincinnati Gymnastics/Loveland, Ohio
Ansley Stevens — Cincinnati Gymnastics/Liberty township, Ohio
Sage Stiggers — WOGA Gymnastics/Garland, Texas
Grace Wickham — WOGA Gymnastics/McKinney, Texas
Finley Young — Metropolitan Gymnastics/Burien, Wash.
Hopes Classic 11-12
Giana Carroll — First State Gymnastics/Townsend, Del.
Laynie Cotton — Omaha Gymnastics Academy/Gretna, Neb.
Alden Dante — Wildfire Gymnastics/Villa Park, Calif.
Elsie Flores — Omaha Gymnastics Academy/Valley, Neb.
Gillian Haddad — Performance Gymnastics Academy/Oakwood, Ohio
Avery Haines — First State Gymnastics/Bowie, Md.
Charlotte Henk — 360 Elite Gymnastics/New Braunfels, Texas
Hadassah Kahlig – 360 Elite Gymnastics/New Braunfels, Texas
Maya Kasten — International Gymnastics Training Center/Miami, Fla.
Sapphire Martin — First State Gymnastics/Philadelphia, Pa.
Sophia Martin Dominguez — WOGA Gymnastics/Plano, Texas
Brenna McClure — World Class Gymnastics/Chesapeake, Va.
Amariah Moore — First State Gymnastics/Wilmington, Del.
Jaida Pendergrass — International Gymnastics Training Center, Homestead, Fla.
Jazzy Saravia — Spartan Gymnastics/Freehold, N.J.
Mattie Mae Young — Georgia Elite Gymnastics/Greenville, S.C.
