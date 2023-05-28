Sumanasekera Golden in Senior International Debut at Pan Am Championships

First year senior Tiana Sumanasekera made her international debut at the 2023 Pan American Championships and rose to the occasion in a big way, winning the All-Around title (53.900) ahead of Mexico’s Natalia Escalera Cárdenas (53.266) and Canada’s Aurelie Tran (52.867). Sumanasekera, who had a breakout competition at the Pan American Championships in 2022 with four gold medals and one silver, added an individual gold on beam (13.767) and a silver on floor (13.567) to her medal collection this weekend.

Sumanasekera’s training partner Joscelyn Roberson added three medals to her rapidly growing international medal collection, adding gold on floor (14.100) and silver on vault (13.583) and beam (13.267) in Medellin. Rounding out the U.S. women’s medal haul was Nola Matthews (14.000) and Addison Fatta (13.667) who finished 1 & 2 on bars.

In team competition, the U.S. women’s team advanced to Sunday’s finals in the top spot with a 162.167 overall. Mexico qualified second with a 159.099 and Canada finished third with a 155.768. Brazil, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Panama also moved onto team finals.

See you in Antwerp!

The following gymnasts qualified to the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp later this year:

Sydney Barros (Puerto Rico)

Olivia Kelly (Barbados)

Karla Navas (Panama)

Ginna Escobar (Colombia)

Alais Perea (Ecuador)

Lynnzee Brown (Haiti)

Makarena Pinto (Chile)

Yiseth Valenzuela (Colombia)

Franchesca Santi (Chile)

Lana Herrera (Panama)

Ana Karina Mendez (Peru)

Competition in Medellin continues Sunday with the Team Final.

The final day of the 2023 Pan American Championships begins on Sunday with the men’s team competition at 11:30 a.m. ET. The women’s team final will began at 5:05 p.m. ET. Results and live scoring are both available here, and the event will continue to stream live on the PAGU YouTube channel.