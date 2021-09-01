Stronger Together | Interview with Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova 

Walk us through the moment you realize you won the bronze medal!

Jessica: It was weird watching myself back on the TV, I didn’t even know what the scores were yet, but I remember watching Alice [Kinsella’s] routine because I know how disappointed she was in qualifications with that bar routine. Seeing her hit made me so happy for her! I was jumping up and down for her like, ‘Yes! She did it.’ I was so happy for her. When her score came up and we looked at the leaderboard we kind of knew what Amelie [Morgan] needed to do next but tried not to put the pressure on her and just let her do what she knows how to do—which is no more than in training. When she hit that routine, we had a feeling that we did it, but we had to wait for a few other gymnasts to finish their apparatuses. When it was over, we all just burst into tears. There was excitement, happiness, hugs—the emotions were flying around.

Jennifer: We’re very happy we beat our qualifications score. That’s what we wanted as well, to do better than qualifications, but seeing that number three on the board, it was so special.

How did you celebrate once you got back home?

Jessica: Our club Aylesbury Gymnastic Academy did a little celebration, we had a few nights out and celebrations with our family, a few holidays, and just tried to enjoy being back home.

You both seemed to really enjoy meeting some of the other gymnasts in Tokyo and taking pictures with them. Who are some of the people you met that you really look up to?

Jennifer: Definitely Simone because when the Olympics were in 2020, we weren’t as much in the limelight for the Olympic team, so we were like, ‘Oh we’ll never get to compete against Simone or see her because by the time we get to the next Olympics she’ll probably be retired.’ But then a year later, getting selected for this Olympics it’s like, ‘Wow, we actually get to compete against Simone.’ We really look up to her and she’s such a big inspiration to all the young gymnasts. It’s basically just as much of a dream come true as going to the Olympics. Some people’s dream is just to see their idol, let alone compete against them! So that was pretty special.

Jessica: But I think all the other gymnasts like Sunisa Lee, Angelina Melnikova, Rebeca Andrade, Vanessa Ferrari and all the other gymnasts from the U.S. team… with us we really didn’t do the whole Olympic cycle, but they’ve all done it and really built up to the Olympics so they’re a true inspiration of hard work and really shined on that stage.

What is the plan moving forward? Are you back in the gym training?

Jessica: We are back in the gym and just working on getting our bodies back and trying to work on technique that we might not have been very happy with at the Olympics—even though it was such an amazing experience. We’re just working on ourselves and our technique and getting more upgrades so the next competition we do we can be more up in the rankings.

Jennifer: We’re just trying to use the time wisely and improve and be better than we were!

Is the World Championships later this year on your radar?

Jennifer: Before the Olympics it was a goal but after the Olympics, we think it might not happen just because of how soon it is. We want to slowly build back up and not rush because we did have a few aches and pains during the Olympics. We don’t want to rush for Worlds and make them worse so we’re just putting that to the side and recovering to be better.