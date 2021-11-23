5 Things to Know About the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour Streaming Premiere!

1. Mark Your Calendar!

Simone Biles, the most decorated female gymnast of all time, and her Tokyo teammates will debut the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour on Saturday, December 4th at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET!

“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour matches athleticism and entertainment,” said Biles. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

2. How to Watch!

Visit https://www.goldoveramericatour.com/goat for detailed information plus a link to purchase tickets to the Streaming Premiere

3. Cost to Watch

Premiere Stream + 24 Hour Playback: $20

VIP: Premiere Stream + 24 Hour Playback + VIP Chat Room* + 10% Off Official Tour Merchandise: $100

*Premium VIP ticket buyers will have exclusive access to a live text-only VIP chat room during the performance with special guests Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Jordan Chiles and Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart.

4. The Stars You’ll See!

In addition to Biles, the all-star cast includes Biles’ Tokyo teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner, 2016 gold and silver medalist in Rio and Dancing With The Stars champion Laurie Hernandez, All-American, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi, 2017 World All-Around Champion and two-time American Cup Champion Morgan Hurd, 2021 Winter Cup All-Around silver medalist Shilese Jones, former USA Gymnastics Women’s Athlete of the Year, 2005 World All-Around Champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel, 2021 French Olympian and 2019 European All-Around Champion Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, three-time Canadian Olympian Ellie Black, and 2012-2016 U.S. National Team member, 2018 NCAA Gymnastics Team Champion as a member of the UCLA Bruins and viral sensation Nia Dennis.

5. What to Expect!

Headlined of course by the GOAT herself, the tour features an all-female cast and brands itself as a “gymnastics-meets-pop-concert” tour showcasing the gymnasts performing some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions, and brings together the determination, athleticism, artistry and emotion of these incredible women who are not only athletes at the top-of-their-game, but also the ultimate squad. The show emerges from their personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness and self-confidence. A crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens and lights rounds out the experience.

The creative team includes Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart and Associate Director Louanne Madorma, along with world-renowned gymnastics coach Valorie “Miss Val” Kondos Field, who serves as Supervising Choreographer for the tour.

“I feel like this is bigger than a show,” Chellsie Memmel said of the experience. “I’m so grateful I get to be a part of it and experience it with the rest of the girls, and the dancers who are phenomenal.”