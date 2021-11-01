By Ashlee Buhler

Stephen Nedoroscik woke up one night, dazed and confused. Where was he? Did he miss his flight to Kitakyushu? He crawls around on the floor, scrambling to locate his phone. Then his eyes meet the clock: It’s 11:30 p.m. There is no flight to Japan. And in that moment reality sets in: “Oh my god, I’m home. And I’m a freakin’ World Champion.”

That just about sums up what the last few weeks have felt like for Nedoroscik, who recently became the first pommel horse World Champion ever in U.S. gymnastics history. But it’s an opportunity he nearly missed all together.

First came the Worlds Selection Camp in Colorado Springs. Nedoroscik feared having to withdraw from the competition after battling vocal cord dysfunction, a condition where the vocal cords close when they are supposed to be open. “The feeling of that feels like suffocation, which induces a lot of anxiety,” Nedoroscik said. “I was up all night thinking I was choking. It was terrible.” As a result, he missed several days of training and his endurance, he said, plummeted during that time.

Nevertheless, he persisted—determined to compete no matter what. The World Championships were his goal, especially after missing out on an Olympic berth just a few months prior. The pommel horse, the one and only event he does, is his forte. As a two-time NCAA Champion and the reigning U.S. National Champion on that event, there was no reason to doubt his abilities, even when his body was working against him. He trusted himself and the countless hours of training put in over the years.

When Nedoroscik saluted the judges at the selection camp, it was the first time he had done a routine in 12 days. But watching him, you’d never know it. On both days of competition, he put up scores that would have secured him a spot in the event finals in Tokyo, thus earning an automatic spot on the World team. He would leave in about a month.

Leading up to a World Championship, most athletes spend their days working diligently in the gym. Doing routine after routine, fine tuning all the little details so when the lights come up and the pressure is on, their best gymnastics is on display. Nedoroscik, however, spent his days bed-ridden with a 103-degree fever.

“It was just some bug that was going around, and I happened to get it despite being so careful because of COVID, so it’s kind of unbelievable that I was able to pick it up,” he said. “I was sick for eight days and for six of those days I had a fever and no appetite. It’s the sickest I’ve ever been. I was completely bed-ridden, I missed a week of practice, and it completely delayed my travel plans. It was just a total mess.”

To board the plane for Japan, Nedoroscik had to be fever-free for 48 hours. In a race against the clock, his fever fortunately subsided in the nick of time. He landed in Tokyo, slept for the night, then flew to Kitakyushu the next afternoon. However, he was arriving four days after his intended arrival. Podium training, his one and only opportunity to touch the competition equipment before go-time, had already concluded. He also soon realized he forgot something important: the Rec Specs.

The Rec Specs are Nedoroscik’s trademark competition goggles. He received them as a joke from a teammate during Secret Santa his freshman year at Penn State. They have since become somewhat of a good luck charm when he competes.

“He lied to me and told me they cost $100, but they definitely only cost like $20,” Nedorscik said with a laugh. “He guilted me into wearing them. I didn’t wear them for the first couple of meets, but the first meet I did wear them I hit my routine and ended up beating the previous year’s NCAA Champion on pommel horse. So, I was like, ‘Dang, I have to wear them again and again.’ Sure enough, there’s some power to them.”