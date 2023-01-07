Stanford, Southern Utah take home titles; Fisk makes history on Day 1 of Super 16 

“I think it’s finally hit me now how big of a deal this is,” Muhammad said. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s not even about my team. It’s about all the other Black girls that have wanted to be at an HBCU doing gymnastics but didn’t have the chance or they had to choose one or the other. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do both so I’m doing it for them and now the little girls coming up who want to be like me and want to do this too.”

It was a close battle for the title in Session 1 but Southern Utah (195.800) edged out Washington (195.475) when all was said and done. North Carolina finished third (194.620) and Fisk finished fourth (186.700).

Washington’s Skylar Killough-Wilhelm took the All-Around crown (39.325), Morgan Price won Fisk’s first title ever after posting a 9.9 for a beautiful stuck Yurchenko full on vault, Southern Utah freshman Trista Goodman took home the bar title, while Killough-Wilhelm won beam, and Amara Cunningham won floor; each with scores of 9.9.

Session 2 was a fight to the end as well, with Stanford and Georgia making an exciting push for the title in the final rotation. Stanford prevailed with a 196.175 to Georgia’s 195.950. Oregon State finished third (195.440) and Rutgers finished fourth (194.700).

Stanford’s Chloe Widner was perhaps the star of the meet, taking home the All-Around crown (39.525) and edging out Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey (39.325), who recently won two gold medals and a bronze at the 2022 World Championships.

“I feel like Liverpool was just yesterday,” Carey said. “It’s been a quick turnaround. I feel like I need a little bit more time with my college routines but you have to start somewhere! There’s room to grow and build from here!”