Stanford, Southern Utah take home titles; Fisk makes history on Day 1 of Super 16
The 2023 NCAA season is officially underway! All the action kicked off in Las Vegas with the inaugural Super 16 and it was one for the history books!
Capturing headlines all week as everyone anticipated their debut, Fisk University made history as the first HBCU gymnastics program to compete in collegiate competition and the entire team wore the emotions of the day on their faces. Sophomore Naimah Muhammad started the meet on floor, tasked with the pressure filled position of kicking off Fisk’s debut.
“I was really nervous at first to start us off because it’s the first look at an HBCU gymnastics team, but my coaches trusted me, my teammates trusted me, so I really just had to trust myself and trust my training,” Muhammad said. “Once I thought about that, the rest came with it.”
Muhammad looked calm and collected on the floor, but once the routine was over she and her team couldn’t contain the emotion. Tears flowed and celebration ensued. That was history!
“I think it’s finally hit me now how big of a deal this is,” Muhammad said. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s not even about my team. It’s about all the other Black girls that have wanted to be at an HBCU doing gymnastics but didn’t have the chance or they had to choose one or the other. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do both so I’m doing it for them and now the little girls coming up who want to be like me and want to do this too.”
It was a close battle for the title in Session 1 but Southern Utah (195.800) edged out Washington (195.475) when all was said and done. North Carolina finished third (194.620) and Fisk finished fourth (186.700).
Washington’s Skylar Killough-Wilhelm took the All-Around crown (39.325), Morgan Price won Fisk’s first title ever after posting a 9.9 for a beautiful stuck Yurchenko full on vault, Southern Utah freshman Trista Goodman took home the bar title, while Killough-Wilhelm won beam, and Amara Cunningham won floor; each with scores of 9.9.
Session 2 was a fight to the end as well, with Stanford and Georgia making an exciting push for the title in the final rotation. Stanford prevailed with a 196.175 to Georgia’s 195.950. Oregon State finished third (195.440) and Rutgers finished fourth (194.700).
Stanford’s Chloe Widner was perhaps the star of the meet, taking home the All-Around crown (39.525) and edging out Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey (39.325), who recently won two gold medals and a bronze at the 2022 World Championships.
“I feel like Liverpool was just yesterday,” Carey said. “It’s been a quick turnaround. I feel like I need a little bit more time with my college routines but you have to start somewhere! There’s room to grow and build from here!”
Widner also won the beam title (9.875) and floor title (9.95). Stanford freshman Anna Roberts vaulted her way to the first title of her collegiate career with a 9.9 for a clean Yurchenko 1.5 on vault and fifth year transfer Josie Angeny won bars (9.9) in her debut meet as a GymDog.
***
Ahead of Fisk’s inaugural meet, a statement was released from former Fisk gymnast Leeiah Davis alleging bullying and hazing within the program. Davis was removed from the Fisk roster early Friday morning just hours before the competition. Inside Gymnastics has reached out for comment.
Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
