Stanford International Collegiate Challenge Returns with World-Class Gymnastics Showdown

STANFORD, Calif. – After a long-awaited return, the Stanford International Collegiate Challenge made a triumphant comeback, welcoming national teams from Switzerland, Finland, and the USA for a high-energy competition that merged elite international gymnastics with the dynamic collegiate atmosphere. This unique format delivered an electrifying showcase, proving why this event has become a standout on the gymnastics calendar.

The competition, paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, roared back with an unparalleled level of excitement. Unlike traditional FIG meets, the challenge immersed national team athletes in an engaging, high-intensity collegiate team environment that has become a fan favorite. With passionate crowds fueling the action, the meet saw performances that thrilled both seasoned gymnastics enthusiasts and new fans alike.

Olympic-Caliber Performances Set the Stage

The event featured Olympians en route to Paris and rising stars with their eyes set on Los Angeles 2028. Team USA, bolstered by a strong contingent of Stanford-affiliated gymnasts—including Asher Hong, Taylor Burkhart, Riley Loos, Colt Walker, Kai Uemura, and Kiran Mandava—secured the team title with a dominant score of 332.75. Stanford followed closely behind at 325.10, demonstrating the depth and skill of collegiate gymnastics on an international stage.

Switzerland and Finland delivered impressive routines, with standout moments on pommel horse and horizontal bar. Finland, making their season debut, impressed with their high-difficulty release sequences, while Switzerland showcased their signature precision despite early-season challenges.

USA National Team Member Khoi Young competed for Stanford and was quite impressive with a big 14.9 to take the top spot on pommel horse. Team USA’s Asher Hong topped the field on both floor exercise (front double full + double tuck front) and Rings (stuck layout double-double) 14.8. Team USA’s Taylor Burkhart topped vault (stuck Yurchenko ½ on + layout front double twist) 14.2 and horizontal bar’s big 15.7 SV and a stuck triple back 13.9. Team USA also had top score on Parallel bars from Colt Walker with a 14.4.