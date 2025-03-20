20 Mar Stanford International Collegiate Challenge Returns with World-Class Gymnastics Showdown
After a hiatus, the Stanford International Collegiate Challenge made its return as gymnasts from around the globe traveled to the Bay Area for an exciting showdown. Known for its unique blend of elite international competition and high-energy collegiate gymnastics, the event delivered world-class performances and unforgettable moments. In case you missed this exciting event, we’ve got the inside scoop on everything that went down!
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Stanford International Collegiate Challenge Returns with World-Class Gymnastics Showdown
STANFORD, Calif. – After a long-awaited return, the Stanford International Collegiate Challenge made a triumphant comeback, welcoming national teams from Switzerland, Finland, and the USA for a high-energy competition that merged elite international gymnastics with the dynamic collegiate atmosphere. This unique format delivered an electrifying showcase, proving why this event has become a standout on the gymnastics calendar.
The competition, paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, roared back with an unparalleled level of excitement. Unlike traditional FIG meets, the challenge immersed national team athletes in an engaging, high-intensity collegiate team environment that has become a fan favorite. With passionate crowds fueling the action, the meet saw performances that thrilled both seasoned gymnastics enthusiasts and new fans alike.
Olympic-Caliber Performances Set the Stage
The event featured Olympians en route to Paris and rising stars with their eyes set on Los Angeles 2028. Team USA, bolstered by a strong contingent of Stanford-affiliated gymnasts—including Asher Hong, Taylor Burkhart, Riley Loos, Colt Walker, Kai Uemura, and Kiran Mandava—secured the team title with a dominant score of 332.75. Stanford followed closely behind at 325.10, demonstrating the depth and skill of collegiate gymnastics on an international stage.
Switzerland and Finland delivered impressive routines, with standout moments on pommel horse and horizontal bar. Finland, making their season debut, impressed with their high-difficulty release sequences, while Switzerland showcased their signature precision despite early-season challenges.
Team USA which comprised of Stanford affiliated athletes (Asher Hong, Taylor Burkhart, Riley Loos, Colt Walker, Kai Uemura, and Kiran Mandava) bested the field putting up some big routines. Team USA tallied a 332.75 to second place Stanford with a 325.100. Switzerland looked deep on pommel horse and have tremendous scoring potential on horizontal bar, but being their first meet of the season, and too many mistakes kept them chasing Stanford and the USA. Finland was also having their first meet of the year and also look to have potentially, a big scoring run on horizontal bar. At least four of the Finns have SVs in the mid 5’s and some great combo ½ Tak to Kolmann and ½ Tak to Piatti. The Swiss and Finns had Cassina’s, Deffs, and multiple variations of D+D combos.
USA National Team Member Khoi Young competed for Stanford and was quite impressive with a big 14.9 to take the top spot on pommel horse. Team USA’s Asher Hong topped the field on both floor exercise (front double full + double tuck front) and Rings (stuck layout double-double) 14.8. Team USA’s Taylor Burkhart topped vault (stuck Yurchenko ½ on + layout front double twist) 14.2 and horizontal bar’s big 15.7 SV and a stuck triple back 13.9. Team USA also had top score on Parallel bars from Colt Walker with a 14.4.
Show-Stopping Individual Highlights
The night was packed with breathtaking performances from some of the world’s top gymnasts:
- Khoi Young (Stanford/USA): Commanded the pommel horse with a top score of 14.9.
- Asher Hong (USA/Stanford): Took titles in floor exercise and rings, scoring a 14.8 on both.
- Taylor Burkhart (USA/Stanford): Won vault (14.2) and high bar (15.7 SV / 13.9 execution) with clutch performances.
- Colt Walker (USA/Stanford): Led parallel bars with a meet-best 14.4.
- Brandon Nguyen (Stanford): Delivered key routines on parallel bars and high bar, adding depth to Stanford’s lineup.
Raising the Standard in Collegiate Gymnastics
This year’s competition saw some of the highest difficulty scores in international collegiate gymnastics:
- Floor: 5.7
- Pommel Horse: 5.8
- Rings: 5.5
- Vault: 5.6
- Parallel Bars: 5.4
- Horizontal Bar: 5.7
Turning into a Must-Watch Gymnastics Tradition
The Stanford International Collegiate Challenge continues to cement itself as a premier event, bringing together world-class talent in an electric atmosphere. With its fusion of elite difficulty, passionate fan engagement, and top-tier performances, this competition is a can’t-miss event for gymnastics fans worldwide.
About the Stanford International Collegiate Challenge:
The Stanford International Collegiate Challenge is an annual gymnastics event that brings together national teams and top collegiate programs, offering a unique blend of elite international competition and high-energy collegiate gymnastics. The event has featured teams and individuals from countries around the world, including Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Puerto Rico, Finland, France, Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, and the USA.
Results
Photos Courtesy of Stanford Men’s Gymnastics
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For More
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.