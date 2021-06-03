By Christy Sandmaier

In the summer of 2020, Yul Moldauer told Inside Gymnastics, “A year more is a year to get better.” He spoke about having the right motivation at the right time and of getting Team USA’s leader and six-time national champion Sam Mikulak some hardware to take home from Tokyo, noting, “Especially because it’s Sam’s last year. I want Sam to end on hardware. I want us as a team to be on that podium and I’m going to do everything I can to get us there. That is my mission.”

That mission takes shape for real starting in Fort Worth this week. Mikulak will go for his seventh national title and ticket to Olympic Trials which all seems like nothing short of a certainty right now. It’s about appreciating the moment this time for Mikulak, who has said this will be his last U.S. Championships. “I need to revel in the glory of this competition once again and just make it more fun.”

Over the course of the last several years, Mikulak’s mindset has evolved in terms of his approach to competition, which he credits for his 12-for-12 showing at the 2019 Championships. Mikulak says in the early days, he sometimes got ahead of himself in competition. Then, over time, he placed too many expectations on himself. Reflecting back, he says, “In Rio, I was putting way too much pressure on myself and not getting that light hearted, ‘hey, you (need to) trust yourself, have fun with it, find that enjoyment within the competition’ rather than weighing yourself down with the pressure of expectations.”

Mikulak strives to give himself every opportunity to be as prepared as possible for the 2021 Olympics, where he’ll be the instrumental leader for team USA. With high hopes for the team, strong individual aspirations and experience on his side, Mikulak feels well prepared for this final run to the Games where his teammates will surely be looking to him to set the pace.

For Moldauer, it means getting back out there and putting on a show, hitting sets and getting ready for his first Olympic Games. Remember, in 2016, he finished fifth in the U.S. Olympic Trials but was left off the squad. Perhaps too new, too unknown to the international stage and the selection committee. By 2017, he was a World bronze medalist on floor with a U.S. National All-around title and his first of three consecutive American Cup titles. After a stellar career competing for the Sooners and racking up 18 All-America honors, three consecutive team titles from 2016-2018 and being honored with the Nissen-Emery Award in 2019, as well as a successful outing to Worlds in Stuttgart, Moldauer was set to make 2020 his best year yet. When everyone hit pause for the pandemic, Moldauer used that time as so many athletes did to get better, push harder and refocus.

So now, here we are. June 2021 and the U.S. Championships are ready to roll. Moldauer’s motivation for 2021 truly exemplifies his character, and his passion for his sport. “You have to think,” he told he us last summer, “now we’re back to 10 months out, we’re back to nine months out and you know, let’s be solid.”

Now, he remains grateful for every opportunity and every learning experience to lead him to his ultimate goals. And if the timing is right this time, a spot on the podium with his team in Tokyo. “I’m going to give it 200, 300, 500% of what I can because I’m not going to let anything stop me.”

Mikulak and Moldauer should see their dream to go to Tokyo to fruition, barring injury. The rest of the field will be fighting for the final spots on the team and will need to make their mark starting here in Fort Worth. Shane Wiskus, Brody Malone, Akash Modi and Allan Bower are among the field looking for podium spots and hit routines. Also most likely factoring into the team selection process, but currently in Rio for the Pan American Gymnastics Championships, are Paul Juda, Cameron Bock, and Donnell Whittenburg.

With Pan Ams taking place and the U.S. sending a delegation, USA Gymnastics has stated they will now use only results from the Olympic Trials for the Automatic Selection spot(s) for the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team. So, as always we’re in for a wild ride as we look towards who will be named to four-person squad and any individual spots. And, beyond Mikulak and Moldauer, we think it’s anyone’s game.

How To Watch the Men’s Competition:

The below competition schedule is subject to change. All sessions are listed in central time.

Thursday, June 3: Men’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors

Saturday, June 5: Men’s gymnastics – 1:00 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors