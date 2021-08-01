Nicknamed the Phoenix, Vanessa Ferrari Rises Again

By Gina Pongetti Angeletti

Using the fitting and emotional, “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocceli as her floor routine music in Tokyo, Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari is leaving the sport better than she started – a career that began when All-Around Champion Sunisa Lee was just three years-old.

Ferrari qualified first into the floor final which will take place Monday and is looking to add to her five World Championships medals (ranging from 2006-2013) with an Olympic medal and new history. She is only one of 54 female Artistic Gymnastics Olympians from Italy, ever. A small enough group that the prestige is quite astonishing!

After two previous attempts for the medal stand – fourth in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, Ferrari, the 2006 World All-Around Champion, is ready to change that tomorrow in Tokyo when she competes in Floor Final.

In the Team Final, the Italian women were hovering in the bronze medal position with Great Britain. In the end, Italy finished less than a half of a point (0.458) off the podium. But Ferrari’s Olympics are far from over. Italy has not won a team medal since 1928 in Amsterdam, where they captured silver. And, they have never medaled on floor exercise (or balance beam, uneven bars or vault). This is her chance for redemption.