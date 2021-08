Nicknamed the Phoenix, Vanessa Ferrari Rises Again

Ever Evolving, Yet Timeless

She has also had the nickname of the ‘phoenix’ because of her ability to constantly evolve, and return from injuries that would end a career for many. Though Ferrari was doubtful of the long journey ahead, and even reiterated that here during interviews in Tokyo.

“For me, it is most important to be here because I started the four years (Olympiad), which became five years (due to COVID-19), with my problem in Montreal. I didn’t think in Montreal that I could come back to competition to get my individual place (for Tokyo 2020).”

Though an amazing accomplishment, competing for the four-woman team was a dream that remained, Ferrari solidified her place for the 2020 Olympics by traveling across the world for the individual World Cup Series. In the end, she was named to the team to replace Giorgia Villa, who was injured.

And that brings us to Tokyo.

With a 5.9 Difficulty (D) score and an Execution (E) score of 8.266 in qualifying, Ferrari leads the way into Monday’s Floor Finals.

As we revisit her choice of music for the Olympic Games, I will leave you with this: the translation from Italian to English, quite literally, is that it is time to say goodbye. But when delving deeper, its connotation adds a twist.

Time to say goodbye

To countries I never saw and shared with you

Now, yes, I shall see them, I’ll go with you

Go on ships across seas, which I know, don’t exist anymore

Horizons are never far, would I have to find them alone

Without true light of my own with you

It’s time to say goodbye.

Vanessa, may you travel the world for you, and not for sport, knowing the impact that you have made. You have made it across the seas with the love of Italy and the sport of gymnastics on your shoulders. Thank you for sharing your life with us.

Ciao, Bella!

Journey back to the routine that qualified to Vanessa to Tokyo below!