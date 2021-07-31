1. Beginnings & Inspirations! Rebeca began gymnastics at the age of four, back in 2003, and the gymnast she looks up to most is retired Brazilian star Daiane dos Santos, who was the 2003 World Champion on floor exercise!

2. Going Viral! Back when she was only 14 years-old, a video of Rebeca vaulting a beautiful Amanar began to garner attention from gymnastics fans! Because of this videoâ€”and her solid competition resultsâ€”fans couldnâ€™t wait for her to become a senior.

Â

3. Breakout! As a junior gymnast, Rebeca had an incredibly impressive performance at the 2014 WOGA Classic, winning gold medals in the All-Around, vault, and bars, and earning silver medals on beam, floor, and as part of her team. This meet was definitely some early indication of her immense success to come!

4. Senior Status! Rebeca became a senior gymnast in 2015 and proceeded to win a couple of medals on the World Challenge Cup circuit, including a silver on vault at SÃ£o Paulo.

5. Homecountry Hero! After recovering from her first ACL tear in 2015, Rebeca made the 2016 Olympic team and was able to compete in her home Games in Rio. She placed eleventh in the All-Around and eighth with the Brazilian team.

6. For The Team! Rebeca captured the All-Around silver at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy, and helped Brazil place second as a team. The Jesolo Trophy is a prestigious international meet, and this second-place finish was another hint of Rebecaâ€™s greatness to come!

7. Worldwide Wonder! Her only World Championships appearance was in 2018, where she helped Brazil qualify fifth for the team final. Check out her awesome beam here:

8. Recovery Route! After battling back from her third ACL tear, Rebeca returned in amazing fashion to win the All-Around at the 2021 Pan American Championships with a 56.700, clinching her ticket to Tokyo!

9. E-xcellent! Rebeca competes the difficult Cheng vault and a double-twisting Yurchenko, and her execution scores of 9.4 in the 2020 Olympic qualifications on these two vaults were the highest E-scores of the entire qualification round!

10. History! Rebecaâ€™s silver All-Around finish in Tokyo this week marks Brazilâ€™s first womenâ€™s gymnastics medal at the Olympicsâ€”an absolutely incredible achievement! Congratulations, Rebeca!!