SPIETH America, one of the most trusted names in gymnastics equipment, announced today a long-term partnership with the 2008 All Around Olympic Champion Nastia Liukin, and World Olympic Gymnastics Academy through 2025.

Liukin, the 2008 Olympic All Around Champion, five-time Olympic medalist, 2005 and 2007 World Champion on Balance Beam, 2005 World Champion on Uneven bars, four-time all-around US National champion will join the likes of Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak, Kim Zmeskal, and Ellie Black who all represent SPIETH America.

As part of the partnership, SPIETH America will serve as the official equipment supplier to World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) and the WOGA Classic, which is one of the largest gymnastics’ competitions in the United States. The 2021 WOGA Class/Liukin Invitational will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas which will welcome thousands of competitors from across the country as they compete in Women and Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, Acrobatics, Trampoline & Tumbling.

Gymnastics will forever be my number one passion, and I continue to carry the love I have for the sport into many aspects of my life. This venture with Spieth is yet another extension of my love for gymnastics, and one that I am thrilled to announce with such an innovative and prestigious partner. Together, we share a passion and commitment to helping the next generation of gymnasts train their way to becoming the best gymnasts they can be. I’m honored to announce this partnership with Spieth America, and I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and lending my years of experience to help SA create the best equipment in the industry,” says Nastia Liukin.

SPIETH America is dedicated to helping gymnasts of all ages excel by producing the safest, most innovative equipment in the world, enabling athletes to train hard, stay safer and recover faster. These are important attributes for Liukin, who has spent her career giving back to and providing opportunities for the gymnastics community. Nastia Liukin and USA Gymnastics created the Nastia Liukin Cup, which provides a competitive opportunity for the country’s top Junior Olympic gymnasts. Proceeds from the Nastia Liukin Cup go into the Nastia Liukin Fund, a charitable fund within the National Gymnastics Foundation.

SPIETH America is extremely excited and proud to add Nastia to our ambassador team! Not only are we both passionate about helping gymnasts reach new levels, but we are also both dedicated to supporting grassroot level programs and fully committed to helping improve the image of gymnastics in North America.

“After watching the charitable work Nastia has done with the Nastia Liukin Cup series, and her consistent efforts in helping provide aid for victims of national disasters, I knew she would be the perfect fit. Partnering with WOGA and the WOGA Classic is not just a commitment to the industry that SPIETH America is focused on delivering the most innovative and high-quality equipment to the market, but also a statement to the industry that we are capable of providing equipment to the largest events. The significance of this partnership is to reinforce our position in the market, a position that we have gained by listening and learning from the best athletes and coaches in the world, like Nastia and Valeri Liukin,” said Brent Poulsen, CEO for SPIETH America.

As an Olympic gymnast, coach, and owner of World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, I know the importance of high quality, safe, and innovative equipment, on every level. We are absolutely thrilled to partner and bring the best equipment not only to each of our clubs, but also to the WOGA Classic/Liukin Invitational for many years to come,” says Valeri Liukin.

ABOUT SPIETH AMERICA

For 50 years, Spieth America, a FIG partner, has been one of the most trusted gymnasium and sports equipment manufacturers in North America. Our product offering is an assortment of highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool/developmental equipment, sport mat surfaces, volleyball, and badminton systems. Spieth America equipment can be found in gym clubs, YMCAs, schools, and various other organizations throughout North America and internationally, and at many local, national, and international competitions. Spieth America supports the US and Canadian Federations to continue developing the sport of gymnastics. Being a part of the ABEO Group enables Spieth America to continue to provide a “best in class” product assortment to our customers, while maintaining our commitment to excellence.

About Nastia Liukin, WOGA, and the WOGA Classic

Nastia Liukin won five medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, including the coveted All-Around Gold medal. She has since been inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, and recently the United States Olympic Hall of Fame. After retiring from the sport at the age of 22, Nastia set out to make her mark on the world beyond her athletic career. She began commentating with NBC, solidifying her position as one of gymnastics best analysts. She started a digital platform, The Muse Collective, to provide tools, resources, and community to those who otherwise may not have access to such opportunities. She created and designed sold out gymnastics’ leotard collections. And, she founded one of the most coveted Olympic qualifying events in gymnastics, The Nastia Liukin Cup. Tapping into the loyal fan base she has cultivated over the last twelve years, Nastia launched her influencer business, which has led to collaborations with world-leading brands and retailers. Recently, Nastia parlayed her love for beauty and skincare into a collaboration with a national beauty brand, creating a product that is currently sold throughout the US in stores and online, and in Europe and Australia. This upcoming Olympic year, Nastia will head to Tokyo with NBC to commentate the women’s gymnastics events throughout the Games.

