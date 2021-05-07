(May 7th, 2021) – Spieth America is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with LR Productions for a series of gymnastics competitions, open to USA Gymnastics, NGA & AAU levels 1 – 10, and Xcel divisions. Beginning in 2021 and continuing into 2022, Spieth America will be providing all equipment for the series, hosted by LR Productions. Each competition event will double as a fundraiser, showcased by top champion Olympic and NCAA gymnasts who will be raising money for their selected charities and foundations while celebrating and continuing the legacy of gymnastics.

“Our entire team is excited about partnering with LR Productions,” says Brent Poulsen, CEO of Spieth America. “Our goals are aligned, as we share a passion for gymnastics in the USA as well as for the talented athletes who love the sport. We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase our innovation, while supporting efforts to give back to this great sport alongside some of the most notable names in gymnastics.”

Featured athletes include:

Laurie Hernandez , member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team (the “Final Five”), 2016 Summer Olympics

Mary Lou Retton , the first U.S. woman to win the All-Around gold medal during the 1984 Summer Olympics

McKenna Kelley , 2014 Nastia Liukin Cup winner and four-time All-American NCAA gymnast

Katelyn Ohashi , six-time All-American and four-time member of USA Gymnastics’ Junior National Team

Maggie Nichols, world champion and first NCAA gymnast to achieve a Gym Slam twice

Selected as one of the most trusted names in gymnastics equipment, Spieth America is dedicated to producing the safest, most innovative equipment in the world to help gymnasts of all ages excel.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spieth America who share our values,” said Melissa Ruffino, owner of LR Productions. “Our focus is on the overall health and wellness of the gymnasts and to provide a safe environment for the athletes and coaches. Spieth America shares those values and it is a natural fit for us. We’re looking forward to all our upcoming meets being outfitted with Spieth America equipment.”

In conjunction with providing equipment for the series, Spieth America and LR Productions will be developing a home line of equipment for We Are Strong With Maggie Nichols and For Mother’s and Daughter’s Forever Our Legacy Tour With Mary Lou Retton & McKenna Kelley.

Details of upcoming events are as follows:

For Mother’s and Daughter’s Forever Our Legacy Tour With Mary Lou Retton & McKenna Kelley

Chicago, IL – November 21-23, 2021

Richmond, VA – January 29-31, 2022

Greenville, SC – February 4-6, 2022

https://www.foreverourlegacy.org/

Drop It Like It’s Hot With Katelyn Ohashi

Knoxville, TN – December 3-5, 2021

Sioux Falls, SD – January 7-9, 2022

https://www.dropit-ohashi.com/

We Are Strong With Maggie Nichols

Estes Park, CO – January 14-16, 2022

Providence, RI – January 21-23, 2022

Rochester, MN – February 11-13, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT – February 24-27, 2022

Jekyll Island, GA – March 5-7, 2022

https://www.we-are-strong.org/

ABOUT SPIETH AMERICA

For 50 years, Spieth America, a FIG partner, has been one of the most trusted gymnasium and sports equipment manufacturers in North America. Our product offering is an assortment of highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool/developmental equipment, sport mat surfaces, volleyball, and badminton systems. Spieth America equipment can be found in gym clubs, YMCAs, schools, and various other organizations throughout North America and internationally, and at many local, national, and international competitions. Spieth America supports the US and Canadian Federations to continue developing the sport of gymnastics. Being a part of the ABEO Group enables Spieth America to continue to provide a “best in class” product assortment to our customers, while maintaining our commitment to excellence.

About LR Productions

LR Productions is a collaboration between Jim Lucas and Melissa Ruffino. Jim Lucas is the founder of Lucas Sports Inc (LSI), a privately held company that organizes fundraising events featuring star athletes for youth sports organizations. Founded in 2010, LSI has organized over 300 events that have raised over $11 million for hundreds of charitable causes. LSI gymnastics events have featured Laurie Hernandez, Maggie Nichols, Katelyn Ohashi, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson, Madison Kocian, McKenna Kelley, Kyla Ross, Alicia Boren and Jordyn Wieber. LSI also works with cheer, figure skating, soccer, climbing, swimming and dance. For more information on LSI visit lucas-sports.org.

Melissa Ruffino has over 35 years of gymnastics experience as a gymnast, coach, gym owner, judge and meet director. She has co-owned and operated Legacy Elite Gymnastics & Fun 2B Fit Training Center in Concord, NC since 2007. She has served as meet director for more than 10 state qualifiers and her gym will host the 2021 NC State Championships. She is a NAWGJ member and Level 10 NCAA Judge, and for the past 9 years has served as Contract Director for the NC NAWGJ Board of Directors. Melissa holds a current national coaches’ ranking and was the NC Xcel Coach of the year in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

###

For more information, please contact:

Brent Poulsen

CEO, SPIETH AMERICA

b.poulsen@spiethamerica.com

Inside Gymnastics magazine has a promotional and advertising partnership with Spieth America.

Photo of Maggie Nichols by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.