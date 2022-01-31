SPIETH America will be the official equipment supplier to the Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Tumbling events at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Events include Acrobatic Gymnastics, Aerobic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, and Trampoline and Tumbling. SPIETH America will also be supporting the Parkour field of play (FOP) alongside our partner Hurricane.

The World Games 2022 represents the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world’s. athletes in 30+ unique, multi-disciplinary sports. The World Games 2022 is an 11-day international, multi-sport event organized by the International Olympic Committee that will take place in Birmingham, Alabama from July 7-17.

“The World Games 2022 is excited about this partnership with SPIETH America,” said Ron Froehlich, Honorary Life President of the International World Games Association. “When elite athletes from around the world compete in Birmingham, Alabama this July, they deserve the very best equipment as they go for the gold and reach for their dreams.”

“SPIETH America is extremely proud of being chosen as the official equipment supplier to The World Games and that our expertise continues to be recognized at major international events. Having the opportunity to work with major games representing the pinnacle of competition featuring 3,600 of the world’s best athletes is something we value tremendously. We wish all of the athletes great success as they continue to prepare for competition in July,” said Brent Poulsen, Managing Director SPIETH America.

ABOUT SPIETH AMERICA

SPIETH America is a manufacturer of gymnasium and sports equipment. We are an FIG Partner, serving the North American market for 50 years. We are proud to work with the US and Canadian Gymnastics Federations to provide the equipment and leadership vision to elevate the innovation, safety, and global presence of American gymnastics programs. Our sister company, Spieth Gymnastics, is the world leader in gymnastics equipment manufacturing and innovation, whose world stage includes Olympics and World Championship venues. Our product portfolio includes highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool and developmental equipment, and sport mat surfaces. You will find SPIETH America equipment throughout North America wherever gymnasts play, train or compete, gymnastics clubs, recreational gymnasiums, schools, and local, national, and international competitions. www.spiethamerica.com

ABOUT THE WORLD GAMES

The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Staged over 11 days, The Games represents the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world’s best athletes in 30+ unique, multidisciplinary sports. The World Games generates worldwide exposure for participating sports and provides a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold. More than 600 medals will be awarded to the competing athletes, including 200 gold medals for the ultimate champions in each discipline. The World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, Alabama from July 7-17, 2022, generating an estimated economic impact of $256 million for the city. Marking The World Games’ 40th anniversary, this will be the first edition of the event to be hosted in the United States since the inaugural World Games in Santa Clara, California, in 1981. The World Games is led by the International World Games Association (IWGA), a non-profit organization that is composed of 37 International Sports Federations and recognized by The International Olympic Committee (IOC). www.twg2022.com

For more information on Spieth America, please visit: www.spiethamerica.com

Victoria Buott – SPIETH America Director of Marketing & Communications

