Spieth Presents Empowerment Through Athletics (ETA) Featuring Leanne Wong!

Trusting the process is something that Wong reminds herself of regularly. She even made it the title of her book, My Journey: Trust the Process.

“Some of the key messages are definitely just working hard and striving for those goals and not giving up until you get there,” she said. “There’s going to be lots of ups and downs in life, so it’s always important to have a plan B. Things aren’t always going to go smoothly. A lot of it is my story, meets and what I experienced in those competitions. And I have a “life lessons learned” chapter at the end. That’s definitely a part where anybody—even people who don’t know about gymnastics—can just learn from it. I just hope to inspire everyone who reads it in gymnastics and in life in general.”

Living her own life lessons, there was a moment in preparation for the Olympic Trials where Wong had to let God take control of her destiny. It was a full circle moment and one that ultimately shaped her experience at Trials and in Paris as an alternate for the 2024 Olympic team.

“I literally had a moment where I had to just say this prayer. It was the craziest two weeks of training after that moment,” she said. “I would train throughout the entire week, and would have as much energy on the last day of training as I did on the first day. I just had the most free competition that I’ve ever had.”

As if being a student-athlete wasn’t enough, Wong is well-known as “The CEO” of the Leanne Wong Bowtique, and for starting the Leanne Wong Foundation. The idea for the Bowtique was born after Wong took a fashion interior design class in high school and needed a creative outlet to balance academics and athletics. “It’s definitely a dream come true. I remember wearing Nastia [Liukin], Simone [Biles], Gabby Douglas and Laurie [Hernandez] and all their leos,” Wong said. “So I was like, one day, I want my name on my leo.”

Following a stellar 2023, she launched the Leanne Wong Foundation in 2024 with a focus on those with food insecurity. “I talked to some of the dining hall staff and they said, ‘We can donate it, but someone needs to come pick it up.’ That’s when I found Grace Marketplace, which is the local homeless shelter here in Gainesville. I’ve been delivering the food. I pack it up on the weekends and then get it delivered to the homeless shelters. Almost every week we have over 50 pounds of food, and probably up to 200 pounds, sometimes more or less.”

Already, more than 7,000 meals have been provided to those in the Gainesville community from the foundation. It’s allowed Wong to, once again, look beyond her own career as an athlete and lead by example in both giving and in gratitude. “In everything, give thanks,” she said.

LOOKING AHEAD

With the chalk settling on her collegiate career, Wong noted in April that a return to the Elite scene was not yet out of the picture. “I think it’s in the back of my mind,” Wong said at the time. “I have a lot of school and other things going on in my life, so I will just take it day by day and see where it goes.”

Wong graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Health Education & Behavior in May, and we sense big things on the horizon from one of the most humble and accomplished student-athletes in gymnastics. Seeing her return to the Elite scene and donning her grips at U.S. Classic in July was inspiring to say the very least. She competed bars and beam and called the competition a “stepping stone” but showed off a new floor routine in podium training, which leads us to believe she’s got bigger plans for 2025.

What remains for sure for Wong is that the rest is still unwritten—and is certain to be extraordinary