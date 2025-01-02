02 Jan “We’re coming in strong.” Sophomore Lily Smith and the GymDogs Ready For Glory
By Christy Sandmaier
Anyone who’s ever been inside Stegeman Coliseum on a Friday night knows there’s an atmosphere like no other when the GymDogs are on the floor. In 2025, the roof is about to be raised once more. With co-head coaches Cécile Landi and Ryan Roberts at the helm for the first time, and a restored belief in themselves and their gymnastics, this team is ready to go and ready for glory once again.
Sophomore Lily Smith loves what she sees so far and took us through the whirlwind that was 2024, while looking ahead to everything 2025 promises.
At the end of the 2024 NCAA season, Smith found herself in Fort Worth as a freshman. Grateful, nervous, and excited, but not quite how she wanted to be competing at Nationals. Missing from the floor were her teammates. Despite a valiant effort that may have surprised just about everyone but the GymDogs themselves, the team rallied but came just short of advancing to the Regional Final, scoring 197.425, and missing out on the opportunity to head to Texas as a team by just .100 behind Florida, and Missouri who finished second. Smith, the SEC Freshman of the Year, finished with an all-around score of 39.675 to share the title with Michigan State’s Nikki Smith and capture her fifth All-Around title of the year.
“I’m so proud of Lily,” then Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said following the meet. “She has set the trajectory for Georgia gymnastics and we can’t wait to see her continue to grow and shine.”
“I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman season,” Smith said. “It was an honor to compete at nationals today and represent the GymDogs. We all worked so hard this year and we’re just getting started. It was so great to know they were all supporting me but our goal is to be here as a team next year.”
What followed NCAAs and Smith’s freshman season success were changes within the program that have created a media sensation ever since.
On April 25, Hall of Fame USA Gymnastics coach and coach of 11-time Olympic and 30-time world medalist Simone Biles, Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Ryan Roberts – who has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama and Georgia – were named co-head coaches.
It was an announcement that sent shockwaves across the SEC, the NCAA, and of course, the collective gymternet, who had been speculating for days just who would be next to lead this legendary program. UGA wasn’t just making a coaching change, they were making a statement they were willing to do whatever it took to give the team the best opportunity possible to win a National Championship with a new and unique coaching situation in place.
Landi, in addition to coaching Biles, 2020 and 2024 Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, and 2024 Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson, has also coached 46 athletes who have gone on to compete in college gymnastics.
Roberts has been an assistant coach at Georgia for two seasons. Prior to that, he spent four years at Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to the 2021 SEC Championship. During his six seasons as an assistant coach, his teams have signed top-5 recruiting classes three times, including Georgia’s No. 1 signing class in 2023.
“Cécile and Ryan are two of the most accomplished gymnastics coaches in the sport. The combination of their leadership and experiences will give us one of the most dynamic coaching staffs in the country,” Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “Both coaches have developed and mentored the very best gymnasts in the world, and I know our current and future student-athletes will be excited to learn from two of the best coaches in the country.”
So far, the change has brought about an incredible excitement for the fans and restored belief in the program before the team’s even set foot on the competition floor in 2025. It’s pressure for sure. It’s also going to be so much fun to follow. The GymDogs come into the season ranked 14th in the WGCA coaches poll. In fact, with the addition of six-time National Champion Oklahoma joining the SEC ranks, all nine teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the top 20.
With the conference depth and competitiveness inside the NCAA stronger than ever, Smith and her teammates are ready to wow once again and are extremely driven to bring back the deep-rooted Georgia GymDog magic that’s framed such a storied program. Under head coach Suzanne Yoculan Leebern, the team captured 10 NCAA team titles between 1987 and 2009.
Smith wants to show everyone what Georgia gymnastics is all about. And while a change at the top often takes time for athletes and programs to adjust, become comfortable and achieve sustainable success, she said they’re so excited to return to Stegeman to show everyone what they can do. With the addition of new coaches and new transfers adding to the excitement of the new season, she’s quick to praise the dynamic new environment Landi and Roberts have brought into the gym.
“They’ve created a great environment in the gym,” she said. “We all have a goal, and they’ve told us what they want us to accomplish and what they think we’re capable of, and they hold us accountable every day in the gym. And that goes for all of our teammates who all hold each other accountable.
“Everyone gets along with everyone. There’s no bad blood or any drama or anything like that. So it’s really, really good. “Together We Are” is our theme. We all sat down together and talked about who we are as a team. And everyone had a different view. Together, we’re determined together. We really focus on our team bonding and just being there for each other, which I think is really good because they’re like my sisters. At the end of practice, we always have a group huddle and we give affirmations. It just makes you feel good, seeing your other teammates do well.”
A five-star recruit ranked by College Gym News, who trained at Silvia’s Gymnastics in Pennsylvania during her club career, Smith first caught our eye at the Nastia Liukin Cup in 2023 – setting herself apart on floor with music to “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic, but more importantly with simply stunning lines, classical style, and beautiful presence. Her artistry has translated beautifully into college gymnastics, making her a standout on every event – and what gymnastics frankly, needs more of.
We spoke with Smith right before Thanksgiving – her excitement for the season lighting up the room. Smith’s an athlete we love to watch and cannot wait to see help lead her team back out on the floor this season ready to prove to everyone the GymDogs are back, and ready for glory. There’s no if this year when it comes to her goals. There’s only when.
“We know that we’re capable of so much more this year, and we have different coaches and stronger freshmen that came in and stronger transfers,” she said. “It’s pushed us to work a lot harder, and just know that we can accomplish a lot more this year.”
Jumping back to postseason last year, your team overcame such incredible adversity with injuries, and, I know a lot of pressure from so many people to do well on so many levels. Take me through that Regional because you were so close to the final, and I don’t think a lot of people expected that. How has it motivated you coming into 2025?
First, just struggling with so many injuries last year just shows how strong our team is. We had to adapt, and we had to train extra hard and push ourselves every day, hold each other accountable. And we did that. We showed that through our season. Although we didn’t make it to the second day of Regionals, we were so close, literally, so close. It was heartbreaking because, I mean, it was the last time competing with that team. We had amazing seniors, but it also motivated us and pushed us this year, knowing how close we were last year, with all the struggles we had.
I know you would have loved to be in Fort Worth at Nationals with your team. How was the experience competing as an individual and what did you walk away with as motivation moving forward?
Well, since I went alone, it’s almost like I can teach everyone else and give them advice and tips on how to handle that situation and being there – if we make it – which we are! But, I think I’m able to be there for my team this time around when we make it, and just help them through this, because we have such a young team. Obviously, I wish my team was there with me last year, but just being there as a freshman was a great experience, and I learned a lot of lessons and how to handle myself in that situation. For me, it was totally different from any other meet. I didn’t have my teammates there, and the prep of who I’m going to follow, what we say to each other in the lineup, and cheering each other on and all of that, so I definitely had to adapt, which I did. LSU was there cheering me on, which was great. But, I did put a lot of pressure on myself.
There was a lot of conversation about Georgia and what would happen, obviously, with the coaching change, which I’m sure was difficult in so many ways for you. There was so much social media hype and so many rumors. What was the atmosphere among the team during that time and leading up to the official announcement?
Well, first of all, our team stayed really together, which was really good. We were all here for each other. We just wanted to know who it was. And, obviously we did read all the Twitter [X] comments and everything. We honestly didn’t know what to expect, but our athletic director did a really good job of keeping us in the loop and reaching out and telling us, ‘we want you guys to succeed. We’re going to do whatever it takes. We’re going to get you the best coaches.’
It was really nice knowing that they care about us, they want us to do well. They wanted our input. It was definitely a crazy time!
Were you surprised about Ryan and Cécile being named co-head coaches and how that developed?
Our athletic director reached out to me and asked, ‘What are your thoughts about Ryan?’ And I gave him honest input and let him know that I love Ryan as coach. He’s amazing. I work great with him. I think he can do a lot of great things for this team. So we had an idea that Ryan might be staying. But then when they said he’s going to be co-head coach with Cécile, I was so excited because I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be in the best hands!’ This combination is the two best coaches out there, I feel.
Talk about the dynamic now in the gym, what those first few days were like, and how you’ve all settled into the coaching change…
Obviously, we’re all used to Ryan being our coach, and Cécile didn’t come until late August because of the Olympics. I put a lot of pressure on myself, because she’s the best out there. So, I wanted to be perfect for her. But then I actually got to know her and learned she’s very easy going, and wants the best for you. She cares about her athletes.
Cécile is more, ‘let’s talk through it. If you’re struggling, let me know. I’ll find a way to help you.’ And Ryan’s determined, like, ‘let’s get it done. Let’s get in and out. Let’s do what we do. Let’s do our job.’ That’s why they work so well together, because they balance each other out and are such different people.
Are there particular focuses in the gym in daily assignments, either adding difficulty or just being more consistent, for example, that you all are really zoned in on this year?
Definitely being more consistent every day and raising our averages. Our coaches track our stuff and on bars we have to track our sticks, how many routines we hit out of how many, just so the coaches can see how everyone’s doing and put the best people in lineup – who deserves to be in lineup — and who’s doing well at practice. We have to get our tumbling passes approved on floor. I think it’s really good, because then they can give us more corrections. I think that’s going to really help us in the long run, so that’s awesome.
What was it about Georgia from the beginning that you fell in love with?
I’m from Pennsylvania, so I always wanted to go to the south! And I wanted to compete for an SEC school. That was my goal. Honestly, right when I stepped on campus – and I know this is so cliche – because everyone’s like, when you know, you know, right? But, it’s literally so true. This is where I want to be. I just love the environment. And also, for academics and athletics, Georgia, I felt, outshined so many other schools. I knew that Georgia would provide me with so many great opportunities and a good life after gymnastics and college.
You really caught everybody’s attention with your lines and your artistry last season! The lines and the balletic style, does that come naturally to you, or, is that something you had to work really, really hard on to develop?
I think a little bit of it did come naturally. It’s just how I’m built. My club coach was a rhythmic gymnast, so throughout my whole club career, we would do dance class with her. We would really focus on stretching and then ballet. She’s hard on us when it comes to our dance – it was like you have to be perfect. You have to be very elegant. That definitely was a factor in the way that I perform.
When it came time to choose our 50 Most Artistic for the Class of 2024, you were very high on everyone’s list! It’s just so wonderful to watch the aesthetic you bring to the floor…
Thank you! I think it’s good because I feel like my style is not, you don’t really see it that much in college. So, it’s a good change, and it’s different. Coming into college, I didn’t know how I was going to be able to do a routine like that, because my last year in club, I danced to a song from Titanic. I really loved my routine last year. And, I’m excited about the one I’m working on for this season!
Tell me about the team’s goals, and the personal goals that you’ve set for 2025.
As a team, definitely making it to Nationals, but we’re also just focusing on minor goals and breaking them up, because obviously, everyone wants to get to Nationals, but you can’t just go there. There’s little things you need to accomplish. So I really think, just like I said, increasing our averages every meet, and giving 100% in the gym every single day, and really taking those intrasquads, and making them feel like an actual meet, will really help us achieve our goals. Doing better each meet, getting up in the rankings, and not falling back.
Personal goals, I would love to make it to Nationals again, if it’s not with my team, which it will be, but as an individual. Also, something I want to focus on is just staying more calm and confident, giving that vibe, because I feel like I’m just so hard on myself.
Sometimes I feel like that got in the way of me being confident, so I just want to have – I mean, I had so much fun last year – but just having even more fun and just being a little bit more relaxed. It’s gymnastics. You want to have fun with your team out there and not put so much pressure on yourself. And then, also more 10s…
The 10 on floor and beam, I feel, is coming…
I would cry! That would be amazing, especially if it’s in Stegeman because nothing compares to competing in Steg on floor. The atmosphere is insane!
I feel like I’ve seen a little more social media on the GymDogs so far this season, and you all looked like you were having a blast at Gold Over America. Does it just feel a little lighter, a little more fun, but still super-focused heading into season this time around?
Definitely. It’s a different vibe on the team, but in a good way! I’m really excited. Going into this season, I want to just have more trust in myself, confidence, and I just think that will make a huge difference in my overall gymnastics.
What should we know most about Georgia Gymnastics right now?
Everyone’s just got to watch out for Georgia gymnastics this year, because we’re coming in strong, and we’re looking really great. We’re excited to see what we’re capable of, and show everyone what Georgia gymnastics is and what we’ve got!
Georgia’s GymDog Debut is this Saturday, January 4 at 2pm ET at Stegeman Coliseum with their home opener January 17 vs. Boise State.
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.