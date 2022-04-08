Sophia Groth: “We have nothing to lose, everything to gain.” 

How have you adjusted to the college lifestyle and being a student athlete? Is there anyone in particular who has been a mentor for you?

The adjustment from high school and club gymnastics to college and collegiate athletics was both chaotic and beautiful. We were fortunate enough to come on during the summer to get a head start in the classroom and get acclimated to the new lifestyle. The initial shock of living away from home was hard, but having my roommate and other freshmen helped because we were all in the same boat. The hardest adjustment was figuring out how and when to use the abundance of resources we had access to. Older teammates gave great advice and direction but I soon figured out that I had to initiate a lot of conversations and communicate my needs… welcome to “adulthood!”I grew up quickly because I had no other option, but I think I have fully embraced it. People use being a freshman as an excuse and while it can be justification enough, I have tried to make this year my own and defy what it means to be a freshman in college. It hits everyone differently but my mom prepared me to be my own individual and to do things for myself so I implemented that mentality in the classroom, gym, and social life and I think that has definitely contributed to where I am now.

Your team will be facing off against some incredible teams in the NCAA semifinals. What will be the focus for your team in the gym in the days leading up to NCAA’s to ensure you’re physically and mentally at your best?

I am so excited for the NCAA Championship and being able to continue this season with this team. Having this week to recover and reset has been a blessing because we have been non stop for over three months. Our focus as a team is to be our average because our average is good enough. A lot of teams and individuals put more pressure on this meet than they need to and that is when issues arise. We have put in the work and prepared all season long so we are more than ready for what’s to come. In terms of competing against the top teams in the nation, it’s nothing new. We have competed against every team in our Elite Eight session this season already so we know what to expect and can be that much more prepared. The goal is to just be Auburn gymnastics and perform to the best of our abilities. If we do that, I believe we will come home as champions.

You have so much to be proud of this season regardless of what happens in Fort Worth, but I’m curious what a successful season would look like in your mind when all is said and done?

We have already accomplished so much this season and there is so much to be proud of. We have made history for this Auburn gymnastics program week after week and the number of accolades we have compared to other seasons has easily doubled! My goal for finishing out the season is to do my job. Just like any other meet. Just be myself and lift others up in the process. We will never get this team again so making the most of this experience as a team is imperative for a successful weekend. At the beginning of the season, the coaches had me write out specific goals. I wrote down that I wanted to be a champion and what that looked like. I broke it down into mental, physical, and emotional categories and put an emphasis on the character aspect. At the end of the day, it would be nice to have a physical trophy or ring to show my kids that I was a champion but personally, I know each and every one of us has demonstrated what a champion looks like. Inside and outside the gym we have sacrificed more than anyone could ever understand, we’ve faced physical, mental, emotional, and personal setbacks and struggles but we compartmentalized and put on a brave face because that’s what a champion does. We show up and we set each other up for success. When someone doesn’t have their best day we say, “Don’t worry, we got you.”

We are going into Fort Worth as champions and we have nothing to lose, everything to gain. This is just another opportunity to shine our lights and show the nation who Auburn gymnastics is and what we stand for.