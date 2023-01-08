Sooners Soar to the top at the Super 16
You couldn’t write a better script for the start of the 2023 NCAA season! With a star-studded field of competitors across all four subdivisions, the Super 16 was worth every ounce of the hype.
The Cal Bears kicked off the season in historic fashion in subdivision 3, winning the title with the highest season-opening score in program history (197.475) and claiming the All-Around and all four event titles. Difficulty, artistry, grit, confidence – it was all there for the Bears in Vegas!
Iowa finished second (196.225), followed by Arizona State in third (195.775) and BYU in fourth (193.775).
Cal junior Andi Li, reportedly not feeling well the night before, competed like a true champion and took home the All-Around title (39.450) in addition to the bar title (9.975). Her artistry sets her apart across the board and we’ve got our eye on her as a potential star this season! Sophomore Mya Lauzon set a new career high and took home the vault title after nailing a Yurchenko 1.5 on vault. And after a shaky start to the competition with a less than perfect landing on vault and tough fall from bars where she slipped preparing for her transition from the low bar, freshman eMjae Frazier showed just how tough she is in the second half to take home the title on beam and floor with scores of 9.95. She’s got the perfect combination of power, difficulty and grace and has the potential to help lead Cal all the way to an NCAA title.
In the fourth and final subdivision, the reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma Sooners picked up exactly where they left off and posted what will likely remain the highest score in the nation (197.925) for week 1. They compete with a trademark quiet confidence that has simply been unmatched in recent years. The Michigan Wolverines had a slow start on beam (only post a 48.875) but rallied on floor, vault and bars to finish second (197.400). After a historic season in 2022, Auburn continued to prove they are a force to be reckoned with and can hang with the best, finishing third (197.350). UCLA was in contention for the title, keeping pace with Oklahoma throughout the competition, however, a shaky beam rotation left them fourth (197.275). But this is a reinspired Bruin team and their potential to soar to the top is right there. With a solid beam lineup, they’re going to be contenders.
2020 Olympic Champ Suni Lee won the All-Around crown (39.750) and the beam title (10.0), kicking off what will be her final season at Auburn with a bang! Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers won vault (9.975) after a stuck cold Yurchenko 1.5 on vault, while Michigan senior Natalie Wojcik was stunning as usual on bars, taking home the title with a 9.975 in a tie with UCLA’s Jordan Chiles. On floor, UCLA’s Chae Campbell and Michigan’s Sierra Brooks tied for the title (9.95), wowing the crowd with entertaining choreography and sky high tumbling.
The 2023 season is just getting started, but if the Super 16 was any indication of what to expect – it’s going to be a good one!
Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
