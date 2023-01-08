Sooners Soar to the top at the Super 16

You couldn’t write a better script for the start of the 2023 NCAA season! With a star-studded field of competitors across all four subdivisions, the Super 16 was worth every ounce of the hype.

The Cal Bears kicked off the season in historic fashion in subdivision 3, winning the title with the highest season-opening score in program history (197.475) and claiming the All-Around and all four event titles. Difficulty, artistry, grit, confidence – it was all there for the Bears in Vegas!

Iowa finished second (196.225), followed by Arizona State in third (195.775) and BYU in fourth (193.775).

Cal junior Andi Li, reportedly not feeling well the night before, competed like a true champion and took home the All-Around title (39.450) in addition to the bar title (9.975). Her artistry sets her apart across the board and we’ve got our eye on her as a potential star this season! Sophomore Mya Lauzon set a new career high and took home the vault title after nailing a Yurchenko 1.5 on vault. And after a shaky start to the competition with a less than perfect landing on vault and tough fall from bars where she slipped preparing for her transition from the low bar, freshman eMjae Frazier showed just how tough she is in the second half to take home the title on beam and floor with scores of 9.95. She’s got the perfect combination of power, difficulty and grace and has the potential to help lead Cal all the way to an NCAA title.